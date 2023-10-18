Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Kids' Clothes

      Hoodies & SweatshirtsTrousers & TightsJacketsTops & T-ShirtsShortsSports BrasCompression & BaselayerTracksuitsJumpsuits & RompersSkirts & DressesSocks
      Kids 
      (0)
      Boys
      Girls
      Gender 
      (0)
      Kids Age 
      (0)
      Babies & Toddlers (0–3 yrs)
      Younger Kids (3-7 yrs)
      Older Kids (7-15 yrs)
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Sale & Offers 
      (0)
      Sale
      Size Range 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Insulation Type 
      (0)
      Quantity 
      (0)
      Sleeve Length 
      (0)
      Back Type 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie
      BGN 179.99
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' Joggers
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
      BGN 99.99
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Tracksuit
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' Tracksuit
      BGN 119.99
      Styles for teens
      Styles for teens
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Hooded Tracksuit
      Bestseller
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike
      Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Hooded Tracksuit
      BGN 149.99
      Nike Sportswear Heavyweight Synthetic Fill EasyOn
      Nike Sportswear Heavyweight Synthetic Fill EasyOn Older Kids' Therma-FIT Repel Loose Hooded Jacket
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Heavyweight Synthetic Fill EasyOn
      Older Kids' Therma-FIT Repel Loose Hooded Jacket
      BGN 239.99
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Shorts
      Bestseller
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') Shorts
      BGN 49.99
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel Outdoor Play
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel Outdoor Play Older Kids' Fleece Winterized Full-Zip Top
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel Outdoor Play
      Older Kids' Fleece Winterized Full-Zip Top
      BGN 179.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike Older Kids' Football Drill Top
      Just In
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike
      Older Kids' Football Drill Top
      BGN 109.99
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie (Extended Size)
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie (Extended Size)
      BGN 179.99
      Nike Sportswear Heavyweight Synthetic Fill EasyOn
      Nike Sportswear Heavyweight Synthetic Fill EasyOn Older Kids' Therma-FIT Repel Loose Hooded Parka
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Heavyweight Synthetic Fill EasyOn
      Older Kids' Therma-FIT Repel Loose Hooded Parka
      BGN 249.99
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      BGN 69.99
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Older Kids' Tracksuit
      Nike Air
      Older Kids' Tracksuit
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Shorts (Extended Size)
      Bestseller
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Girls') Shorts (Extended Size)
      BGN 49.99
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Tracksuit
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' Tracksuit
      BGN 159.99
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Winterized Hoodie
      Just In
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' Full-Zip Winterized Hoodie
      BGN 119.99
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Fitted Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Fitted Trousers
      BGN 79.99
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' T-Shirt
      BGN 34.99
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Sweatshirt
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Sweatshirt
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Trousers
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids' (Boys') Trousers
      BGN 159.99
      Nike Sportswear Favourites
      Nike Sportswear Favourites Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Favourites
      Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Leggings
      BGN 59.99
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Jacket
      Just In
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Girls') Jacket
      BGN 239.99
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Synthetic Fill Hooded Jacket
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' Synthetic Fill Hooded Jacket
      BGN 219.99
      Nike Outdoor Play
      Nike Outdoor Play Older Kids' Woven Cargo Trousers
      Nike Outdoor Play
      Older Kids' Woven Cargo Trousers
      BGN 119.99
      Related Categories

      Kids' clothes: power their dreams

      Nike is proud to support the next generation in finding their sporting passion. That's why we make gear finely tuned to every stage of their journey, whether they're taking their first steps or sprinting towards their teenage years. Our durable kids' sports clothing is perfect for everything from family park runs and first races to weekend adventures and PE classes. Whatever they're into, you'll find the kit to get them there.

      Kids' clothes that work just as hard as they do

      We build our kids' clothes with the same performance fabrics as our adult range. Unleash your future football star's potential with all-weather gear designed to take a bit of rough and tumble. Or give your runner the freedom to chase down the finish line in breathable children's clothing that wicks away sweat. Our Dri-FIT technology will keep them cool by evaporating moisture quickly, meaning they'll stay fresher for longer. Plus, our stretchy tops and bottoms support young muscles and improve circulation so kids can recover faster.

      Our social responsibility goals

      Teaching them to take care of the planet? They'll love to hear about Nike's Move to Zero initiative. We recycle plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets to create durable fabrics and reduce our environmental impact. And 100% of our cotton is certified organic, recycled or grown under the Better Cotton Initiative. So, your young ones can wear Nike kids' clothes with pride.

      All-weather children's clothing

      When the temperature drops, you want to kit them out in warm gear you can rely on. Opt for lightweight windbreakers as a breathable alternative to bulky styles, or choose padded jackets for sub-zero conditions. Get the best of both worlds with a synthetic-filled gilet to keep their core body temperature stable, whatever the weather.

      Cool down and relax in style

      Keep developing muscles warm and protected in cosy loungewear—ideal after intense training sessions. Wrap them up in snug hoodies with super-soft linings and add a matching pair of tech fleece joggers for head-to-toe comfort. Look out for kids' outfits with adjustable drawstring waists and roomy kangaroo pockets, where they can stash hard-earned medals on their victory lap back home. If it's a coordinated look they're after, we've got two-piece tracksuits that are ideal for downtime relaxation.

      Design details that count

      With their performance needs covered, it's time to think about those all-important design details. Colour-blocked styles pack a confident punch, while unique shades and patterns will give them the feel-good boost they need right before competitive games. Think tie-dye prints, sporty stripes and inspiring slogans to keep them motivated every time they put their kit on. Statement logos are a given, of course: you can spot our iconic Nike Swoosh and Air motifs across the kids' clothing collection.