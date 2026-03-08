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Nike Training sporttas (24 liter) - Zwart/Zwart/Wit

Gerecyclede materialen

Nike

Training sporttas (24 liter)

€ 39,99
Zwart/Zwart/Wit
Pink Smoke/Zwart/Wit
Cream II/Zwart/Sail
ÉÉN MAAT

Onderweg naar een korte training? Zorg dan dat je spullen pakken en naar de sportschool gaan net wat gemakkelijker wordt met deze ruime tas. Het ruime hoofdvak biedt plaats aan grotere spullen zoals schoenen, kleding en weerstandsbanden. Een vak met ritssluiting aan de binnenkant helpt om kleine spullen zoals je sleutels, sieraden of telefoon op orde te houden en gemakkelijk te pakken. Zet hem naast de deur en je bent altijd klaar om er nog snel een work-out uit te persen.


  • Weergegeven kleur: Zwart/Zwart/Wit
  • Stijl: IH7961-010

Nike

€ 39,99

Onderweg naar een korte training? Zorg dan dat je spullen pakken en naar de sportschool gaan net wat gemakkelijker wordt met deze ruime tas. Het ruime hoofdvak biedt plaats aan grotere spullen zoals schoenen, kleding en weerstandsbanden. Een vak met ritssluiting aan de binnenkant helpt om kleine spullen zoals je sleutels, sieraden of telefoon op orde te houden en gemakkelijk te pakken. Zet hem naast de deur en je bent altijd klaar om er nog snel een work-out uit te persen.

Voordelen

  • Het hoofdvak met dubbele ritsen biedt ruimte om grotere spullen op te bergen.
  • De verstelbare schouderband en dubbele handvatten zorgen voor comfortabele draagmogelijkheden.
  • De binnenzak biedt ruimte voor kleine spullen.

Productgegevens

  • 24 liter
  • 50,8 x 33 x 23 cm (bxhxd)
  • 100% polyester
  • Niet wassen
  • Geïmporteerd
  • Weergegeven kleur: Zwart/Zwart/Wit
  • Stijl: IH7961-010

Verzending en retourneren

Standaardverzending kost € 5 voor Nike members bij bestellingen van minder dan € 50, voor gasten bij bestellingen van minder dan € 99.

Kosteloos ophalen bij de Store en gratis retourneren binnen 30 dagen. Er zijn uitzonderingen van toepassing.

Zo wordt het gemaakt

    • Het gerecyclede polyester dat wordt gebruikt in Nike producten begint als gerecyclede plastic flessen. De flessen worden schoongemaakt, tot vlokken versnipperd en in pellets omgezet. Van die pellets wordt nieuw garen van hoge kwaliteit gesponnen dat we in onze producten gebruiken voor optimale performance en verminderde belasting van het milieu.
    • Het recyclen van polyester leidt niet alleen tot minder restafval, maar er wordt bij dit proces ook tot 30% minder CO2 uitgestoten dan bij de productie van nieuw polyester. Nike haalt jaarlijks gemiddeld 1 miljard plastic flessen van stortplaatsen en waterwegen.

Beoordelingen (7)

4.9 sterren

  • Perfect Bag for Workouts

    Good stylish kids shoe

    This duffel bag has quickly become my go to bag for post work trips to the gym. At 24L, this bag is the perfect size for a change of clothes and shoes. Plus, the zippered pocket on the outside is a great size to hold my phone and keys. I especially like the sleeve inside the bag that helps separate my clothes from my shoes. The duffel feels like good quality and I have no doubt it will hold up for a couple of years. This bag won’t work if you’re hoping to store multiple outfits, but if you need a quick bag to store your clothes for that quick gym trip after work, you can’t find a better option out there.

    Product gratis ontvangen of beoordeeld als onderdeel van een prijs of een weggeefactie, of in ruil voor korting.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Great Gym Bag!!

    Natalie

    This is my go-to quick gym bag. I love it due to how roomy and spacious it is. It is just enough to carry everything to the gym, without looking overly packed and stuffed. Truly the perfect sized gym bag. The main interior is even spacious enough to hold my gym shoes, change of clothes, and small water bottle. I like using the zipper pockets in the interior of the bag for my keys, gym card, wallet, and phone. The zipper pocket gives me the ease of knowing my smaller or important items are secured. The adjustable shoulder straps are important in my book. Being petite, I find the need to adjust bag straps to fit my body better as well as supporting the weight of the bag. I highly recommend this duffle for your everyday gym carry. I love it!

    Product gratis ontvangen of beoordeeld als onderdeel van een prijs of een weggeefactie, of in ruil voor korting.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Perfect size bag

    MC

    This is the perfect size gym/sport bag. Love the amount of zippers/compartments inside and outside the bag to keep everything organized when on the go. So far it is holding up well-very functional design.

    Product gratis ontvangen of beoordeeld als onderdeel van een prijs of een weggeefactie, of in ruil voor korting.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike Training sporttas (24 liter)

Nike

€ 39,99

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