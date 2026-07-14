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Nike hardloopbodywarmer (5L) - Zwart/Sail/Sail

Gerecyclede materialen

Nike

Hardloopbodywarmer (5 liter)

€ 129,99
Selecteer maatMaatwijzer

Dit product is gemaakt met minstens 75% gerecyclede polyestervezels

Maak je klaar en ga hardlopen in deze lichte, zweetafvoerende trailbodywarmer. Het nauwsluitende ontwerp helpt stuiteren te verminderen en houdt je spullen veilig zonder het volume. Het zit boordevol opbergmogelijkheden, waaronder geweven lussen en verwijderbare elastieken aan de achterkant voor je stokken. Met een cinch-sluiting aan de voorkant kun je je pasvorm aanpassen.


  • Weergegeven kleur: Zwart/Sail/Sail
  • Stijl: IQ6691-077

Nike

€ 129,99

Maak je klaar en ga hardlopen in deze lichte, zweetafvoerende trailbodywarmer. Het nauwsluitende ontwerp helpt stuiteren te verminderen en houdt je spullen veilig zonder het volume. Het zit boordevol opbergmogelijkheden, waaronder geweven lussen en verwijderbare elastieken aan de achterkant voor je stokken. Met een cinch-sluiting aan de voorkant kun je je pasvorm aanpassen.

Pluspunten

  • Nike Dri-FIT technologie voert zweet weg van de huid voor snellere verdamping, zodat je droog en comfortabel blijft.
  • Hydratatiezak aan de achterkant is geschikt voor een verticale blaas van 2 liter (blaas niet inbegrepen).

Productgegevens

  • Body: 53% nylon/47% polyester. Voering: 84% nylon/16% elastaan.
  • Inclusief een sleutelhaak en fluitje
  • Reflecterende elementen
  • Dit product is niet bedoeld als persoonlijk beschermingsmiddel (PPE)
  • Geïmporteerd
  • Weergegeven kleur: Zwart/Sail/Sail
  • Stijl: IQ6691-077

Maat en pasvorm

    • Het model draagt maat L en is 1,91 m lang
  • Maatwijzer

Verzending en retourneren

Standaardverzending kost € 5 voor Nike members bij bestellingen van minder dan € 50, voor gasten bij bestellingen van minder dan € 99.

Kosteloos ophalen bij de Store en gratis retourneren binnen 30 dagen. Er zijn uitzonderingen van toepassing.

Zo wordt het gemaakt

    • Het gerecyclede polyester dat wordt gebruikt in Nike producten begint als gerecyclede plastic flessen. De flessen worden schoongemaakt, tot vlokken versnipperd en in pellets omgezet. Van die pellets wordt nieuw garen van hoge kwaliteit gesponnen dat we in onze producten gebruiken voor optimale performance en verminderde belasting van het milieu.
    • Het recyclen van polyester leidt niet alleen tot minder restafval, maar er wordt bij dit proces ook tot 30% minder CO2 uitgestoten dan bij de productie van nieuw polyester. Nike haalt jaarlijks gemiddeld 1 miljard plastic flessen van stortplaatsen en waterwegen.

Beoordelingen (1)

4 sterren

  • running vest honest review

    Mohamed8760370052834b909ca4fbeb08e4865a

    it’s a good running vest because you can fit it snuggly onto your upper body. The running flasks can be attached to it so that they don’t move a lot which is great on long runs so you can stay hydrated. it’s synthetic breathable material which means it low-key has the typical sports dry-fit smell so keep that in mind. it should have more reflecting features and more pockets that one can zip. There’s just one pocket with a zipper for your phone which should be way tighter so it doesn’t stick away that far and keeps it closer in my op.

Nike hardloopbodywarmer (5L)

Nike

€ 129,99

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