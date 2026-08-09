Nike Everyday Lightweight Crew trainingssokken (3 paar)

Good quality
KatieM960608855
Nice clean white pair of socks with a prominent black signature Nike logo at the top. They appear to be great quality, and seem to feel like they will be very durable.
Vlieg door je work-out met de Nike Everyday sokken. Zacht garen met zweetafvoerende technologie houdt je voeten droog en comfortabel.
Nike Everyday Lightweight
ZWEETAFVOEREND COMFORT.
Vlieg door je work-out met de Nike Everyday sokken. Zacht garen met zweetafvoerende technologie houdt je voeten droog en comfortabel.
Standaardverzending kost € 5 voor Nike members bij bestellingen van minder dan € 50, voor gasten bij bestellingen van minder dan € 99.
Kosteloos ophalen bij de Store en gratis retourneren binnen 30 dagen. Er zijn uitzonderingen van toepassing.
4.3 sterren
Good quality
KatieM960608855
Nice clean white pair of socks with a prominent black signature Nike logo at the top. They appear to be great quality, and seem to feel like they will be very durable.
Schlechte Qualität
Jan50706879
Extrem kurzlebig, nach 4-5 mal Tragen sieht man schon krasse Abnutzung. Kurz darauf sind sie kaputt. Kauf ich nicht mehr. Gehen zurück zu Nike!
Très bon achat
Bene.li
Basiques et confortables
Nike Everyday Lightweight