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Nike Everyday Lightweight Crew trainingssokken (3 paar) - Meerkleurig

Nike Everyday Lightweight

Crew trainingssokken (3 paar)

€ 15,99
Meerkleurig
Zwart/Wit
Wit/Zwart
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Vlieg door je work-out met de Nike Everyday sokken. Zacht garen met zweetafvoerende technologie houdt je voeten droog en comfortabel.


  • Weergegeven kleur: Meerkleurig
  • Stijl: SX7676-964

Nike Everyday Lightweight

€ 15,99

ZWEETAFVOEREND COMFORT.

Vlieg door je work-out met de Nike Everyday sokken. Zacht garen met zweetafvoerende technologie houdt je voeten droog en comfortabel.

Pluspunten

  • Dri-FIT technologie houdt je voeten droog en comfortabel.
  • Het design bedekt je enkel en het onderste deel van je kuit.
  • Geribde boorden houden de sokken op hun plek.
  • De band om de voetholte zorgt voor een ondersteunend gevoel.

Productgegevens

  • 60% katoen/37% polyester/3% polyurethaan
  • Kan in de wasmachine
  • Geïmporteerd
  • Weergegeven kleur: Meerkleurig
  • Stijl: SX7676-964

Verzending en retourneren

Standaardverzending kost € 5 voor Nike members bij bestellingen van minder dan € 50, voor gasten bij bestellingen van minder dan € 99.

Kosteloos ophalen bij de Store en gratis retourneren binnen 30 dagen. Er zijn uitzonderingen van toepassing.

Beoordelingen (365)

4.3 sterren

  • Good quality

    KatieM960608855

    Nice clean white pair of socks with a prominent black signature Nike logo at the top. They appear to be great quality, and seem to feel like they will be very durable.

  • Schlechte Qualität

    Jan50706879

    Extrem kurzlebig, nach 4-5 mal Tragen sieht man schon krasse Abnutzung. Kurz darauf sind sie kaputt. Kauf ich nicht mehr. Gehen zurück zu Nike!

  • Très bon achat

    Bene.li

    Basiques et confortables

Nike Everyday Lightweight Crew trainingssokken (3 paar)

Nike Everyday Lightweight

€ 15,99

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