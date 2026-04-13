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Engeland Tech Fleece Nike voetbalbroek voor heren - Work Blue/Wit

Engeland Tech Fleece

Nike voetbaljoggingbroek voor heren

€ 114,99
Selecteer maatMaatwijzer
Dit product komt niet in aanmerking voor promoties en kortingen op de site.

Blijf comfortabel terwijl je je team aanmoedigt in deze joggingbroek van Engeland. Hij is gemaakt met onze premium, lichte Tech Fleece die glad is aan de binnen- en buitenkant en veel warmte biedt zonder extra volume.


  • Weergegeven kleur: Work Blue/Wit
  • Stijl: IB6412-486

Engeland Tech Fleece

€ 114,99

Blijf comfortabel terwijl je je team aanmoedigt in deze joggingbroek van Engeland. Hij is gemaakt met onze premium, lichte Tech Fleece die glad is aan de binnen- en buitenkant en veel warmte biedt zonder extra volume.

Productgegevens

  • Body: 53% katoen/47% polyester. Zak (knokkelkant): 100% katoen.
  • Kan in de wasmachine
  • Geïmporteerd
  • Weergegeven kleur: Work Blue/Wit
  • Stijl: IB6412-486

Maat en pasvorm

    • Het model draagt maat M en is 1,89 m lang
    • Aansluitende pasvorm: strak en op maat
    • 7/8-lengte: valt tot op de enkel
  • Maatwijzer

Verzending en retourneren

Standaardverzending kost € 5 voor Nike members bij bestellingen van minder dan € 50, voor gasten bij bestellingen van minder dan € 99.

Kosteloos ophalen bij de Store en gratis retourneren binnen 30 dagen. Er zijn uitzonderingen van toepassing.

Beoordelingen (2)

5 sterren

  • Yoni834533243

    I love the design of the tracksuit but if they could change one thing on it, I would want the pocket on the sleeve on the other sleeve if that was possible for future designs if that is allowed. Otherwise I love the tracksuit.

  • georges616954792

    Top quality and highly recommend it.

Engeland Tech Fleece Nike voetbalbroek voor heren

Engeland Tech Fleece

€ 114,99

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