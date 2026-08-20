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Nike Downshifter 14 hardloopschoenen voor dames (straat) - Zwart/Anthracite/Wolf Grey/Wit

Nike Downshifter 14

Hardloopschoen voor dames (straat)

€ 69,99
Zwart/Anthracite/Wolf Grey/Wit
Zwart/Anthracite/Zwart
Wit/Wit
Off White/Barely Green/Wit/Metallic Silver
Bleached Lilac/Sail/Pink Rise/Pink Smoke
Wit/Cucumber Calm/Illusion Green/Wit
Selecteer maatMaatwijzer
  • Weergegeven kleur: Zwart/Anthracite/Wolf Grey/Wit
  • Stijl: IB1899-002

Nike Downshifter 14

€ 69,99

Til je run naar een hoger niveau met de Downshifter 14. We hebben de demping in de tussenzool vergroot voor nog meer comfort en veerkracht dan bij de vorige versie. Daarnaast zorgt het bovenwerk van open mesh voor optimale ventilatie, terwijl de band rond de middenvoet een stabiel, omsloten gevoel geeft.

Voordelen

  • Het speciaal ontworpen open mesh-bovenwerk zorgt voor ventilatie.
  • We hebben extra demping toegevoegd aan de tussenzool voor meer comfort en veerkracht.
  • De interne band rond de middenvoet zorgt voor een stabiele, omsloten pasvorm.

Productgegevens

  • Gewicht: ca. 276 gram (damesmaat 39)
  • Hoogteverschil tussen hak en teen: 10 mm
  • Weergegeven kleur: Zwart/Anthracite/Wolf Grey/Wit
  • Stijl: IB1899-002

Verzending en retourneren

Standaardverzending kost € 5 voor Nike members bij bestellingen van minder dan € 50, voor gasten bij bestellingen van minder dan € 99.

Kosteloos ophalen bij de Store en gratis retourneren binnen 30 dagen. Er zijn uitzonderingen van toepassing.

Beoordelingen (22)

4.5 sterren

  • Francescag244622936

    Pianta un po' larga ma molto comoda. La temperatura del piede si e' alzata dopo poco, forse non sono da usare in estate.

  • Comfortable & Cute

    jenniferl188847864

    Loved them! Super comfortable and light. Best purchase ever. I totally recommend. They’re super cute too. (:

  • Shifting into Comfort with Style

    PattyJ63040340

    My feet demanded that I make a review for these sneakers. I’m fairly overweight 280lbs + with an existing injury in my ankle along with knee issues. In these sneakers, I feel like I’m semi floating and walking in these shoes. The design is a major plus… honestly my initial purchase was solely due to the design and then I tried them on and fell in love so much I bought a 3rd pair in the Bleached Mauve color…. Which happens to be my favorite … just get the shoes , you won’t be disappointed.

Nike Downshifter 14 hardloopschoenen voor dames (straat)

Nike Downshifter 14

€ 69,99

Verbeterde ventilatie en een zachte middenzool van foam die elke stap opvangt.

Speciaal ontwikkeld voor

Hardlopen (straat)

Demping

Responsief

Gewicht

Ca. 276 gram (damesmaat 39)

Hoogteverschil tussen hak en teen

10 mm

Technische specificaties

Gewicht

Ca. 276 gram (damesmaat 39)

Hoogteverschil tussen hak en teen

10 mm

Features voor performance

  • Ventilerend bovenwerk

    Het speciaal ontworpen open mesh-bovenwerk zorgt voor ventilatie.

  • Comfortabele middenzool

    We hebben extra demping toegevoegd aan de middenzool voor meer comfort en veerkracht.

  • Blijft goed zitten

    De interne band rond de middenvoet zorgt voor een stabiel, omsloten gevoel.

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