Nike Downshifter 14 hardloopschoenen voor dames (straat)

Francescag244622936
Pianta un po' larga ma molto comoda. La temperatura del piede si e' alzata dopo poco, forse non sono da usare in estate.
Nike Downshifter 14
Til je run naar een hoger niveau met de Downshifter 14. We hebben de demping in de tussenzool vergroot voor nog meer comfort en veerkracht dan bij de vorige versie. Daarnaast zorgt het bovenwerk van open mesh voor optimale ventilatie, terwijl de band rond de middenvoet een stabiel, omsloten gevoel geeft.
Standaardverzending kost € 5 voor Nike members bij bestellingen van minder dan € 50, voor gasten bij bestellingen van minder dan € 99.
Kosteloos ophalen bij de Store en gratis retourneren binnen 30 dagen. Er zijn uitzonderingen van toepassing.
4.5 sterren
Francescag244622936
Pianta un po' larga ma molto comoda. La temperatura del piede si e' alzata dopo poco, forse non sono da usare in estate.
Comfortable & Cute
jenniferl188847864
Loved them! Super comfortable and light. Best purchase ever. I totally recommend. They’re super cute too. (:
Shifting into Comfort with Style
PattyJ63040340
My feet demanded that I make a review for these sneakers. I’m fairly overweight 280lbs + with an existing injury in my ankle along with knee issues. In these sneakers, I feel like I’m semi floating and walking in these shoes. The design is a major plus… honestly my initial purchase was solely due to the design and then I tried them on and fell in love so much I bought a 3rd pair in the Bleached Mauve color…. Which happens to be my favorite … just get the shoes , you won’t be disappointed.
Nike Downshifter 14
Speciaal ontwikkeld voor
Demping
Gewicht
Hoogteverschil tussen hak en teen
Gewicht
Ca. 276 gram (damesmaat 39)
Hoogteverschil tussen hak en teen
10 mm