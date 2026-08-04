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Nike Club ongestructureerde JDI pet - Zwart/Wit

Nike Club

Ongestructureerde JDI pet

€ 27,99
Zwart/Wit
Wit/Zwart
Selecteer maatMaatwijzer

Als je outfit nog een extra accentje kan gebruiken, dat beetje kleur om hem compleet te maken, dan is de Nike Club pet ideaal. De klassieke vorm met zes vlakken en het zachte, ongestructureerde design zorgen voor casual comfort waar je de hele dag in kunt rocken. Denk er niet over na, Just Do It.


  • Weergegeven kleur: Zwart/Wit
  • Stijl: FB5370-010

Nike Club

€ 27,99

Als je outfit nog een extra accentje kan gebruiken, dat beetje kleur om hem compleet te maken, dan is de Nike Club pet ideaal. De klassieke vorm met zes vlakken en het zachte, ongestructureerde design zorgen voor casual comfort waar je de hele dag in kunt rocken. Denk er niet over na, Just Do It.

Pluspunten

  • Katoenen keperstof voelt zacht en glad aan zodat je het de hele dag kunt dragen.
  • Het middelhoge design met zes vlakken is eenvoudig te stylen.
  • De metalen tri-glide gespsluiting aan de achterkant is verstelbaar en de rest van het bandje aan de achterkant kan netjes in de zweetband worden weggestopt.

Productgegevens

  • Geborduurde 'Just Do It.' op de kroon
  • Geborduurd Futura logo op de achterkant
  • Geborduurde oogjes
  • 100% katoen
  • Met de hand wassen
  • Geïmporteerd
  • Weergegeven kleur: Zwart/Wit
  • Stijl: FB5370-010

Verzending en retourneren

Standaardverzending kost € 5 voor Nike members bij bestellingen van minder dan € 50, voor gasten bij bestellingen van minder dan € 99.

Kosteloos ophalen bij de Store en gratis retourneren binnen 30 dagen. Er zijn uitzonderingen van toepassing.

Beoordelingen (91)

4.8 sterren

  • Golf cap

    Jeff

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Bought a Nike cap at Dicks in Hoover, Al to take on once in a lifetime trip to Scotland. While playing The Old Course at St Andrew’s I wore this cap. My pictures will forever have me and this cap smiling on the 18 th green after the round. Way to go Dicks for carrying this cap which comfortably fit and added cool styling.

    Product gratis ontvangen of beoordeeld als onderdeel van een prijs of een weggeefactie, of in ruil voor korting.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Awesome fit

    Michelle

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Finding a good fitting had can be tough. This one fits perfect and doesn’t make my head too hot. It’s great for playing outside with my kids and sports.

    Product gratis ontvangen of beoordeeld als onderdeel van een prijs of een weggeefactie, of in ruil voor korting.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Great hat

    DRYAN

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Fits perfectly and very comfortable. Great everyday hay

    Product gratis ontvangen of beoordeeld als onderdeel van een prijs of een weggeefactie, of in ruil voor korting.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike Club ongestructureerde JDI pet

Nike Club

€ 27,99

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