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Book 2 'Tigers' basketbalschoenen - Midnight Navy/Wit/Midnight Navy

Book 2 'Tigers'

Basketbalschoenen

€ 159,99
Selecteer maatMaatwijzer

Devin Booker vertegenwoordigt met trots The Mitten. Deze speciale editie Book 2 is een eerbetoon aan zijn thuisstaat, met de iconische oude Engelse D die herkenbaar is voor elke honkbalfan en die de kracht en taaiheid symboliseert die de 313 belichaamt.


  • Weergegeven kleur: Midnight Navy/Wit/Midnight Navy
  • Stijl: IM4667-400

Book 2 'Tigers'

€ 159,99

Devin Booker vertegenwoordigt met trots The Mitten. Deze speciale editie Book 2 is een eerbetoon aan zijn thuisstaat, met de iconische oude Engelse D die herkenbaar is voor elke honkbalfan en die de kracht en taaiheid symboliseert die de 313 belichaamt.

Zoom Zoom

We hebben de Air Zoom unit verplaatst van de hak naar de voorvoet voor een laag reactievermogen. Het gemoderniseerde profiel met visgraatpatroon is geïnspireerd op Books liefde voor de Air Force 1, waarbij het zijn aanwijzingen haalt uit de traditionele basketbalringen die grip en stevigheid bieden.

Licht bovenwerk

Het bovenwerk is gemaakt van een licht, stevig synthetisch materiaal dat verdwijnt op je voet. Het helpt jou en Book fris te houden tijdens de hele wedstrijd.

Zit altijd goed

Een middenvoetbandsysteem biedt een knusse, zachte beveiliging voor snelle sneden en plotselinge Book-achtige stoten en draaipunten.

Productgegevens

  • Weergegeven kleur: Midnight Navy/Wit/Midnight Navy
  • Stijl: IM4667-400

Verzending en retourneren

Standaardverzending kost € 5 voor Nike members bij bestellingen van minder dan € 50, voor gasten bij bestellingen van minder dan € 99.

Kosteloos ophalen bij de Store en gratis retourneren binnen 30 dagen. Er zijn uitzonderingen van toepassing.

Beoordelingen (4)

5 sterren

  • MLB collab. Superior!

    Erice15427a59e2d4fcdaa8b251b5aec1d17

    If you love Navy these are so beautiful. The D , mlb collab is awesome. And if I’m lost in Detroit there’s maps of downtown on the inserts ,They are very reflective also, idk how these aren’t going for $300 on stock x lol. I was afraid of going true to size but got 11 and after a few hours it’s the best fit instead of going up half size and possible slippage could occur. 10/10 with these. I’m a fan because you can hoop in these or go out in them. Clean classic look from Book!

  • Best Book 2 made

    Georgek435690584

    Nike made these right the fit the comfortability the look the color is on point and the Old English D 👌 perfect Book 2

  • Love these shoes!

    Shane506981357

    Love these shoes the way they look the attention to detail when it comes to my home city where I grew up! They come with different laces! These are for sure my new Tigers 🐅 game day shoes for the rest of my life! They are very comfortable, made very well.

Book 2 'Tigers' basketbalschoenen

Book 2 'Tigers'

€ 159,99

Controle op het veld en snelle reacties in de voorvoet: speel in je eigen tempo, net zo krachtig als Book zelf.

Voordeel

Reactieve snelheid

Contact met het veld

Lage basis

Gemaakt voor

Versnellen en vertragen

Pasvorm

Aansluitend

Technische specificaties

Gewicht

Ca. 450 g (herenmaat 42,5)

Hoogteverschil tussen hak en teen

Ca. 6 mm

Wat is er nieuw?

    • Een Air Zoom unit van de hak tot de voorvoet voor snellere responsiviteit.
    • Het lichte bovenwerk en lage design zorgen voor beter contact met het veld.
    • Het websysteem geeft comfortabele stevigheid.
    • CushIon 3.0 foam en een zachte inlegzool voor stabiele demping.
    • Draai en beweeg sneller door het profiel met visgraatpatroon in oranje met kleurverloop.

Features voor performance

  • Controle over je snelheid

    We hebben de Air Zoom unit van de hiel naar de voorvoet verplaatst voor een extra boost, zodat je moeiteloos langs je verdediger versnelt.

  • Snel bij de bal

    Het vernieuwde websysteem rond de middenvoet geeft, in combinatie met het gevormde bovenwerk, extra stabiliteit bij snelle schijn- en draaibewegingen.

  • Speel met tempo

    Het bovenwerk is lichter dan dat van de Book 1. De combinatie met een profiel dat dichter bij de grond blijft, zorgt dat je je stabiel en in balans voelt bij hesitations en step-backs.

Het verhaal achter het design

Devin Booker

"Voor mij was het belangrijk dat ik het veld goed kon voelen en wat lager bij de grond bleef."

Devin Booker

Guard, Phoenix Suns

Maak de look af

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