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Goede beoordeling
Nike Ava X kinderschoenen - Chalk/Wit/Hot Lava/Zwart

Nike Ava X

Kinderschoenen

€ 94,99
Chalk/Wit/Hot Lava/Zwart
Zwart/Anthracite/Dark Grey/Smoke Grey
Summit White/Wit/Dark Grey/Zwart
Wit/Pink Foam/Pink Rise/Zwart
Dark Smoke Grey/Zwart/Smoke Grey/Green Strike
Selecteer maatMaatwijzer

De Nike Ava X zijn de schoenen van de toekomst. De strakke vorm doet denken aan een ruimteschip en het getextureerde mesh-bovenwerk voelt als een ventilerende, bijna buitenaardse laag die zich naar je voet vormt. De ondersteunende middenzool van foam biedt de hele dag door ondersteuning, terwijl de schoenen zo licht zijn dat je haast vergeet dat je ze draagt.


  • Weergegeven kleur: Chalk/Wit/Hot Lava/Zwart
  • Stijl: IM5371-100

Nike Ava X

€ 94,99

De Nike Ava X zijn de schoenen van de toekomst. De strakke vorm doet denken aan een ruimteschip en het getextureerde mesh-bovenwerk voelt als een ventilerende, bijna buitenaardse laag die zich naar je voet vormt. De ondersteunende middenzool van foam biedt de hele dag door ondersteuning, terwijl de schoenen zo licht zijn dat je haast vergeet dat je ze draagt.

Pluspunten

  • Het ultralichte bovenwerk in een futuristisch design geeft je outfit een ruimtevaartachtige look.
  • De vernieuwde buitenzool biedt nog betere grip, klaar voor het avontuur.
  • Dankzij de treklipjes op de hak is deze schoen in een handomdraai aan en uit te trekken.

Productgegevens

  • Klassieke veters
  • Lage rand
  • Weergegeven kleur: Chalk/Wit/Hot Lava/Zwart
  • Stijl: IM5371-100

Verzending en retourneren

Standaardverzending kost € 5 voor Nike members bij bestellingen van minder dan € 50, voor gasten bij bestellingen van minder dan € 99.

Kosteloos ophalen bij de Store en gratis retourneren binnen 30 dagen. Er zijn uitzonderingen van toepassing.

Beoordelingen (24)

4.6 sterren

  • Versatile and lightweight show with great support

    DanP

    These shoes fit true to size and provided so much support and breathability for my son’s feet. The fabric on the top part of the shoe is thin but strong and has multiple holes by the toes for extra airflow. The heel has so much support from the bottom of the shoe, about 1.5 inches of sole. The design is sleek and eye catching and the bottom of the sole has a lot of grip so you don’t slip. The fabric is very durable and high quality. It can take a beating during a workout and still hold together like new. His favorite part of the design is how the two colors of the sneaker are blended together and it goes from black at the heel to white by the toes. There’s nothing he would change, this is a fantastic shoe.

    Product gratis ontvangen of beoordeeld als onderdeel van een prijs of een weggeefactie, of in ruil voor korting.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Clean and Swift!

    kristyt

    Absolutely love these shoes! They are a crisp white, and although I was afraid that they would get dirty easily, the dirt comes right off. They fit perfectly, and feel like I am walking on clouds. Easily the most comfortable shoes I have ever worn! They may not make me faster, but I do get a lot of attention wearing them so I won't complain. Super cute and my new favorites.

    Product gratis ontvangen of beoordeeld als onderdeel van een prijs of een weggeefactie, of in ruil voor korting.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Nike Ava X

    AMG

    My kiddo loved these. Cushiony inside and got the tween approval of "these are really cool looking mom". They ran a little big on my kiddo, but not enough to size down.

    Product gratis ontvangen of beoordeeld als onderdeel van een prijs of een weggeefactie, of in ruil voor korting.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike Ava X kinderschoenen

Nike Ava X

€ 94,99

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