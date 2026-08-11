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Nike Ava Rover kinderschoenen - Zwart/Zwart/Sequoia/Anthracite

Nike Ava Rover

Kinderschoenen

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Innovatie die klaar is voor performance en ontworpen voor de stad. De Nike Ava Rover tilt je dagelijkse look naar een hoger niveau met een gelaagde ReactX middenzool en een ultralichte buitenzool die is ontworpen voor op straat. Om je look helemaal af te maken, hebben de schoenen een gestroomlijnd, ventilerend bovenwerk dat er net zo goed uitziet als het aanvoelt.


  • Weergegeven kleur: Zwart/Zwart/Sequoia/Anthracite
  • Stijl: HF6331-001

Nike Ava Rover

30% korting

Innovatie die klaar is voor performance en ontworpen voor de stad. De Nike Ava Rover tilt je dagelijkse look naar een hoger niveau met een gelaagde ReactX middenzool en een ultralichte buitenzool die is ontworpen voor op straat. Om je look helemaal af te maken, hebben de schoenen een gestroomlijnd, ventilerend bovenwerk dat er net zo goed uitziet als het aanvoelt.

Blijft goed zitten

De mudguards omhullen het lichte bovenwerk voor een stevig gevoel. De perforaties boven op de schoen zorgen voor ventilatie.

Uitzonderlijke demping

De oversized middenzool is gemaakt met ReactX foam op performanceniveau en zorgt voor ultracomfortabele demping.

Speciaal ontwikkelde grip

Een dun laagje rubber op de buitenzool zorgt precies voor grip waar je die nodig hebt, zodat de schoen licht en flexibel blijft.

Productgegevens

  • Klassieke veters
  • Lipje aan de hak
  • Weergegeven kleur: Zwart/Zwart/Sequoia/Anthracite
  • Stijl: HF6331-001

Verzending en retourneren

Standaardverzending kost € 5 voor Nike members bij bestellingen van minder dan € 50, voor gasten bij bestellingen van minder dan € 99.

Kosteloos ophalen bij de Store en gratis retourneren binnen 30 dagen. Er zijn uitzonderingen van toepassing.

Beoordelingen (33)

4.8 sterren

  • Good for wider feet

    WhaleStar

    A lot of the more popular styles were too narrow for my son’s feet. I don’t think my son’s feet is particularly wide but he seems to have a hard time with Nike’s fit. He spotted this one in store and liked how it looked. It is spacious at the widest point of the feet and requires no break-in. The sole is thick and well cushioned. Since we have the same feet size, I tried it on as well and can attest it’s definitely roomier and comfortable. I’m just happy he’s happy with his new shoes.

  • good shoes and fit

    caps

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] my kids liked the shoes alot. good style, fit, and price point.

    Product gratis ontvangen of beoordeeld als onderdeel van een prijs of een weggeefactie, of in ruil voor korting.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Great show

    KingNoMoney23

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] My kid loves these shoes. Very cushioned and feel good and comfortable

    Product gratis ontvangen of beoordeeld als onderdeel van een prijs of een weggeefactie, of in ruil voor korting.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike Ava Rover kinderschoenen

Nike Ava Rover

30% korting

Maak de look af

Item 3 of 46

Gemaakt om anders te bewegen

De Nike Ava Rover bevat hetzelfde zachte, veerkrachtige ReactX foam als andere hardloopschoenen van Nike en helpt kids hun dag door.

Lichtgewicht grip

De lichte rubberen zool zorgt voor een stevige grip en houdt kids met beide benen op de grond, op gladde trottoirs of het drukke schoolplein. De flexibele zool is gemaakt voor beweging en kan alles aan, wat de dag ook brengt.

Blijft goed zitten

Een aansluitende pasvorm houdt actieve kindervoeten goed vast, wat ze ook aan het doen zijn. Rennen, springen, draaien, uitwijken? Kom maar op.