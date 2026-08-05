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Nike Air Superfly damesschoenen - Metallic Silver/Anthracite/Volt/Zwart

Nike Air Superfly

Damesschoenen

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Metallic Silver/Anthracite/Volt/Zwart
Light Khaki/Light Army
Vast Grey/Photon Dust/Dark Smoke Grey/Barely Rose
Metallic Silver/Zwart
Burgundy Crush/Tattoo/University Blue
Selecteer maatMaatwijzer

De Superfly luidt een nieuw tijdperk in van op hardlopen geïnspireerde designs. Hij komt uit onze kluis tevoorschijn met nieuwe Air en een nieuwe attitude. De lage vorm en het patroon op de buitenzool verwijzen naar zijn atletiekgeschiedenis, terwijl de afwerking met textuur je look helemaal van nu maakt.


  • Weergegeven kleur: Metallic Silver/Anthracite/Volt/Zwart
  • Stijl: IB5824-001

Nike Air Superfly

30% korting

De Superfly luidt een nieuw tijdperk in van op hardlopen geïnspireerde designs. Hij komt uit onze kluis tevoorschijn met nieuwe Air en een nieuwe attitude. De lage vorm en het patroon op de buitenzool verwijzen naar zijn atletiekgeschiedenis, terwijl de afwerking met textuur je look helemaal van nu maakt.

Pluspunten

  • Het leren bovenwerk met perforaties en suède accenten is ventilerend en stevig.
  • De onafgewerkte constructie rond de kraag zorgt voor textuur.
  • Nike Air technologie in de hak absorbeert de impact voor demping bij elke stap.
  • De rubberen buitenzool zorgt voor grip en het patroon op de voorvoet is een knipoog naar atletiekspikes.

Productgegevens

  • Weergegeven kleur: Metallic Silver/Anthracite/Volt/Zwart
  • Stijl: IB5824-001

Nike Air

Onze toonaangevende Nike Air technologie biedt demping door de impact van elke stap te absorberen. De technologie is ontwikkeld om het gewicht van de schoen te verminderen zonder dat dit ten koste gaat van de performance, zowel voor de atleet als voor de levensduur van de schoen.

Verzending en retourneren

Standaardverzending kost € 5 voor Nike members bij bestellingen van minder dan € 50, voor gasten bij bestellingen van minder dan € 99.

Kosteloos ophalen bij de Store en gratis retourneren binnen 30 dagen. Er zijn uitzonderingen van toepassing.

Beoordelingen (34)

4.3 sterren

  • Great buy. Very comfortable.

    MaimaiT395176293

    Very comfortable shoes. Won’t leave a blister, material is very soft. True to size. I went with my feet measurement as to the sizing because it says runs small but i still went with my usual size in my nike shoes and it just fits right. I have a few nike shoes and it does vary with the sizing, depending on the style of the shoes. I would not recommend if your feet is wide since it fits snug. The main reason why I was drawn to this shoes is the slip on design. Wasn’t hard to put on. Overall, this is a good buy for me and would recommend to others.

  • Stylish

    glaej758257504

    Very nice stylish and comfortable. Love the feel and made durable

  • The most Comfortable footwear ever .

    Brenda36cc370d6bdd4bde9cbb7c4b41d506b8

    They are very comfortable so far I ordered for 6 in different colors, the Cow pattern was a conversation piece in Whole Foods I go so much compliment and said where I buy them. I wear a 9 . I when up half size . I like good comfortable footwear and these are it for me.

Nike Air Superfly damesschoenen

Nike Air Superfly

30% korting

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