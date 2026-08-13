Air Jordan 4 RM herenschoenen

New Kicks
eric235974015
Got them in yesterday, gotta say I’m impressed by the design up front and color/material… can’t wait to break them in today
Met deze sneakers is de meteen herkenbare AJ4 afgestemd op een drukke levensstijl. De focus ligt op comfort en stevigheid, maar met je favoriete klassieke look. Max Air in de hak zorgt voor demping bij elke stap en delen van het bovenwerk (de vleugel, het veterpand en de hak) komen samen in een sterke, flexibele kooiconstructie die de schoen omsluit en je dagelijkse bezigheden extra robuustheid geeft.
Air Jordan 4 RM
Met deze sneakers is de meteen herkenbare AJ4 afgestemd op een drukke levensstijl. De focus ligt op comfort en stevigheid, maar met je favoriete klassieke look. Max Air in de hak zorgt voor demping bij elke stap en delen van het bovenwerk (de vleugel, het veterpand en de hak) komen samen in een sterke, flexibele kooiconstructie die de schoen omsluit en je dagelijkse bezigheden extra robuustheid geeft.
Standaardverzending kost € 5 voor Nike members bij bestellingen van minder dan € 50, voor gasten bij bestellingen van minder dan € 99.
Kosteloos ophalen bij de Store en gratis retourneren binnen 30 dagen. Er zijn uitzonderingen van toepassing.
4.7 sterren
New Kicks
eric235974015
Got them in yesterday, gotta say I’m impressed by the design up front and color/material… can’t wait to break them in today
High quality materials, subtle good looks.
TimothyB508546289
Very comfortable shoe, high quality grades of leather in different places. Even the synthetic fabrics are nice and comfy, namely around the ankle area. A little stiff at first as real leather usually is, but they didn't take long to break in. I wish they'd shrink down the shoehorn on the back of the regular AJ4 like this so it's not constantly scraping my achilles.
Work for what I need
RobertE173844184
I bought these shoes as a coaching shoe that was intended to be a little plain and not too flashy so they’d go with golf pants or slacks. They will. They’re pretty comfy other than the tongue. I wear them loose and untied so the tongue kept rolling on me. Now that I’ve worn them for a few hours, the tongue is staying put. So far, I like the looks of them and hope to be flying in from the free throw line soon!
Air Jordan 4 RM