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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Damesschoenen - Off Noir/Chalk/Pearl White/Chalk

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

Damesschoenen

€ 149,99
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De Air Jordan 1 Mid biedt een sportieve stijl en premium comfort voor een iconische look. De Air-Sole unit zorgt voor demping op de hardhouten ondergrond, terwijl de gewatteerde kraag voor ondersteuning zorgt.


  • Weergegeven kleur: Off Noir/Chalk/Pearl White/Chalk
  • Stijl: IO0760-001

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

€ 149,99

De Air Jordan 1 Mid biedt een sportieve stijl en premium comfort voor een iconische look. De Air-Sole unit zorgt voor demping op de hardhouten ondergrond, terwijl de gewatteerde kraag voor ondersteuning zorgt.

Voordelen

  • Het leer van het bovenwerk zorgt voor stevigheid en structuur.
  • De lichte, ingekapselde Nike Air-Sole unit zorgt voor demping.
  • Rubber op de buitenzool geeft je stevigheid en grip, elke dag weer.

Productgegevens

  • Wings logo op de kraag
  • Jumpman op de tong
  • Weergegeven kleur: Off Noir/Chalk/Pearl White/Chalk
  • Stijl: IO0760-001

Verzending en retourneren

Standaardverzending kost € 5 voor Nike members bij bestellingen van minder dan € 50, voor gasten bij bestellingen van minder dan € 99.

Kosteloos ophalen bij de Store en gratis retourneren binnen 30 dagen. Er zijn uitzonderingen van toepassing.

Beoordelingen (1)

5 sterren

  • Faded noir

    Ladedahl

    I really love all the details on my new Jordan’s. I purchase the faded noir. I’ve been hunting for a pair of Nikes to wear with more natural colors, esp black. These aren’t super harsh dark black so they go better with my fair and freckle filled body color. lol. I love Jordan’s. And they included gold embellishments and a cute little tassel. I would buy any shoe that comes with a little extra accessory, hint hint. I am in between 7/7.5 and always size to 7.5 with Jordans because the toe bed is very sturdy and I feel I need a little more toe room because of it! That and running shoes always 7.5.

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Damesschoenen

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

€ 149,99

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