Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette' damesschoenen

Gorgeous steppers
Aleshiap544157813
I love them they are sooo cute and I get to match with my baby daughter
Comfortabel, stevig en tijdloos: dit is niet voor niets de nummer 1. De Air Force 1 combineert een klassiek design met hoogwaardig leer voor een frisse, strakke look.
Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette'
Comfortabel, stevig en tijdloos: dit is niet voor niets de nummer 1. De Air Force 1 combineert een klassiek design met hoogwaardig leer voor een frisse, strakke look.
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4.5 sterren
Gorgeous steppers
Aleshiap544157813
I love them they are sooo cute and I get to match with my baby daughter
Beautiful but Loud
emh1223
I love AF1s. These are beautiful but they are the loudest pair of sneakers ever. They squeak and make so much noise they are unwearable. Disappointed because they are so lovely.
Great shoe…show stopper
rah4300
Love this shoe a mix of a classic with a bit of femininity, so comfortable and stylish I got so many compliments.
Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette'