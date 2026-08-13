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Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette' damesschoenen - Pink Rise/Pink Foam/Metallic Silver/Pink Rise

Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette'

Damesschoenen

€ 129,99
Pink Rise/Pink Foam/Metallic Silver/Pink Rise
Zwart/Off Noir/Metallic Silver/Zwart
Wit/Wolf Grey/Metallic Silver/Wit
Selecteer maatMaatwijzer

Comfortabel, stevig en tijdloos: dit is niet voor niets de nummer 1. De Air Force 1 combineert een klassiek design met hoogwaardig leer voor een frisse, strakke look.


  • Weergegeven kleur: Pink Rise/Pink Foam/Metallic Silver/Pink Rise
  • Stijl: IR8637-600

Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette'

€ 129,99

Comfortabel, stevig en tijdloos: dit is niet voor niets de nummer 1. De Air Force 1 combineert een klassiek design met hoogwaardig leer voor een frisse, strakke look.

Pluspunten

  • Het bovenwerk van suède met geperforeerde neus is ventilerend en comfortabel.
  • De lichte Nike Air unit zorgt voor demping.
  • De rubberen buitenzool met klassieke draaicirkels zorgt voor grip en stevigheid.

Productgegevens

  • Gewatteerde kraag
  • Middenzool van foam
  • Weergegeven kleur: Pink Rise/Pink Foam/Metallic Silver/Pink Rise
  • Stijl: IR8637-600

Verzending en retourneren

Standaardverzending kost € 5 voor Nike members bij bestellingen van minder dan € 50, voor gasten bij bestellingen van minder dan € 99.

Kosteloos ophalen bij de Store en gratis retourneren binnen 30 dagen. Er zijn uitzonderingen van toepassing.

Beoordelingen (6)

4.5 sterren

  • Gorgeous steppers

    Aleshiap544157813

    I love them they are sooo cute and I get to match with my baby daughter

  • Beautiful but Loud

    emh1223

    I love AF1s. These are beautiful but they are the loudest pair of sneakers ever. They squeak and make so much noise they are unwearable. Disappointed because they are so lovely.

  • Great shoe…show stopper

    rah4300

    Love this shoe a mix of a classic with a bit of femininity, so comfortable and stylish I got so many compliments.

Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette' damesschoenen

Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette'

€ 129,99

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