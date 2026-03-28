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Nike AeroSwift Storm-FIT Aerogami hardloopjack voor heren - Zwart/Summit White

Gerecyclede materialen

Nike AeroSwift

Storm-FIT Aerogami hardloopjack voor heren

€ 224,99
Selecteer maatMaatwijzer

Dit product is gemaakt van materiaal met meer dan 50% gerecyclede polyestervezels

Het Aerogami jack is ontworpen voor hardlopen en helpt je het tempo te bepalen, ongeacht de afstand of het seizoen. Het water- en winddichte design is bestand tegen weersinvloeden. Onze innovatieve Aerogami technologie reageert in realtime op je lichaamszweet en biedt een optimale luchtstroom wanneer je dat het hardst nodig hebt.


  • Weergegeven kleur: Zwart/Summit White
  • Stijl: FZ9039-010

Nike AeroSwift

€ 224,99

Het Aerogami jack is ontworpen voor hardlopen en helpt je het tempo te bepalen, ongeacht de afstand of het seizoen. Het water- en winddichte design is bestand tegen weersinvloeden. Onze innovatieve Aerogami technologie reageert in realtime op je lichaamszweet en biedt een optimale luchtstroom wanneer je dat het hardst nodig hebt.

Weerbestendig

De Nike Storm-FIT technologie beschermt je tegen wind en regen en houdt je comfortabel bij barre weersomstandigheden.

Innovatieve technologie

Nike Aerogami technologie creëert een on-demand luchtstroom met kleine gevleugelde ventilatieopeningen, die openen wanneer je zweet en sluiten wanneer zweet verdampt, om je droog en comfortabel te houden.

Meer pluspunten

  • In de zijzakken met rits kun je kleine waardevolle spullen opbergen.
  • Met de elastische trekkoorden aan de capuchon kun je de pasvorm verstellen.

Productgegevens

  • Elastische boorden
  • Volledige ritssluiting
  • Koordstopper aan de voor- en achterkant van de capuchon
  • Body: 100% polyester. Mesh: 82% polyester/18% elastaan.
  • Kan in de wasmachine
  • Geïmporteerd
  • Weergegeven kleur: Zwart/Summit White
  • Stijl: FZ9039-010

Maat en pasvorm

    • Het model draagt maat M en is 1,84 m lang
    • Standaardpasvorm: ruimere pasvorm en traditioneel
  • Maatwijzer

Verzending en retourneren

Standaardverzending kost € 5 voor Nike members bij bestellingen van minder dan € 50, voor gasten bij bestellingen van minder dan € 99.

Kosteloos ophalen bij de Store en gratis retourneren binnen 30 dagen. Er zijn uitzonderingen van toepassing.

Zo wordt het gemaakt

    • Het gerecyclede polyester dat wordt gebruikt in Nike producten begint als gerecyclede plastic flessen. De flessen worden schoongemaakt, tot vlokken versnipperd en in pellets omgezet. Van die pellets wordt nieuw garen van hoge kwaliteit gesponnen dat we in onze producten gebruiken voor optimale performance en verminderde belasting van het milieu.
    • Het recyclen van polyester leidt niet alleen tot minder restafval, maar er wordt bij dit proces ook tot 30% minder CO2 uitgestoten dan bij de productie van nieuw polyester. Nike haalt jaarlijks gemiddeld 1 miljard plastic flessen van stortplaatsen en waterwegen.

Beoordelingen (30)

4.7 sterren

  • My favourite running jacket because of the bungy cords

    NielsC929143787

    I like this jacket and have used it for two winters now. It is great for fall, winter and spring if it is cold. Just pair it with a warm layer underneath. It is well ventilated by the vents in the front and in the back. It is wind proof but not water proof. It gets soaked through in rain. The seams are very fragile, I have had to sow both arms and the hem in 3 places. Nike you need to improve this, the fabric is stretchy but the seems are inflexible and therefore the thread breaks. The best thing is that it has bungy cord in the hem and in the hood so you can tighten it to fit you just right - that was the selling point to me. It is too pricey, as it is not gore tex or anything like it, just regular synthetic fabric. Also the material is very light, so wear has begun to show where the zipper ends in the hem, I have had to sow that too.

  • Worth Every Penny

    miki068

    I would love to see a review from an actual runner. So, I’ll do it! I bought this jacket in volt color size large. Not only is the jacket stylish, very lightweight and attention grabbing it’s moves with my body on long runs in ANY KIND of weather. It’s especially useful during rainy/windy days. It’s nice to feel “covered” without having to wear a coat or heavy jacket not to mention motorists will always see you when running.

  • Super bad weather running jacket

    MaikB58231835

    Very light and comfortable cut running jacket. It serves me perfect as an additional layer to protect me from wind and light rain or snow, without overheating me. The Aerogami function indeed works well and seems indeed to balance a bit better out when your heating up - but these are small nuances and it is not like any game changer compared to any other rain running jacket I own(ed) - however, this one is overall having a good breathability while still keeping you temperature right. The key seems to be that the upper (light grey) part functions like a mini-poncho with rain protection material, the body is comparable to light running shorts material and the arms are like a super light windbreaker material - smart combo. I already had one medium windy day, and it blocks wind out quite well. Even though materials thin, it didn't feel like waving around in the wind. As for the rain, I used it only in light rain so far and it kept me dry. But let's face it, when it comes down to heavy rain, any light running jacket gets wet after certain time - still it protects you from feeling the impact of cold raindrops. If you after real waterproof, there's other solutions - but they come usually with more weight and way less breathability - depends a bit on ones definition and preferences what a "running jacket" is. Sizing, I'm 171 cm and with 96 cm chest between M and S - I went with M since it allows me to put two shirts or even a hoody under and still feels comfy

Nike AeroSwift Storm-FIT Aerogami hardloopjack voor heren

Nike AeroSwift

€ 224,99

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