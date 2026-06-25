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Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson' Dri-FIT ADV cropped hardlooptanktop voor dames - Thunder Blue/Linen

Gerecyclede materialen

Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson'

Dri-FIT ADV korte hardlooptanktop voor dames

€ 69,99
Selecteer maatMaatwijzer
Dit product komt niet in aanmerking voor promoties en kortingen op de site.

We hebben deze nauwsluitende top een gouden touch gegeven als eerbetoon aan Keely Hodgkinsons drive om medailles te winnen. De top is gemaakt om te racen en is voorzien van geavanceerde zweetafvoerende technologie en steekzakken waarin je je snack kunt opbergen. Het elastische, geribde materiaal heeft een zijdezachte voering en een elastische zoom, waardoor je van start tot finish een stevige, comfortabele pasvorm hebt.


  • Weergegeven kleur: Thunder Blue/Linen
  • Stijl: IM7561-437

Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson'

€ 69,99

We hebben deze nauwsluitende top een gouden touch gegeven als eerbetoon aan Keely Hodgkinsons drive om medailles te winnen. De top is gemaakt om te racen en is voorzien van geavanceerde zweetafvoerende technologie en steekzakken waarin je je snack kunt opbergen. Het elastische, geribde materiaal heeft een zijdezachte voering en een elastische zoom, waardoor je van start tot finish een stevige, comfortabele pasvorm hebt.

Pluspunten

  • Nike Dri-FIT ADV-technologie houdt je koel en comfortabel door een combinatie van vochtafvoerend materiaal met geavanceerde technieken en eigenschappen.
  • In de steekzakken aan de achterkant kun je gemakkelijk gels opbergen.

Productgegevens

  • Niet-reflecterende Swoosh logo's
  • Body: 89% polyester/11% elastaan. Voering: 88% polyester/12% elastaan.
  • Kan in de wasmachine
  • Geïmporteerd
  • Weergegeven kleur: Thunder Blue/Linen
  • Stijl: IM7561-437

Maat en pasvorm

    • Het model draagt maat S en is 1,78 m lang
    • Strakke pasvorm: aansluitend en voorgevormd
  • Maatwijzer

Verzending en retourneren

Standaardverzending kost € 5 voor Nike members bij bestellingen van minder dan € 50, voor gasten bij bestellingen van minder dan € 99.

Kosteloos ophalen bij de Store en gratis retourneren binnen 30 dagen. Er zijn uitzonderingen van toepassing.

Beoordelingen (1)

5 sterren

  • Perfect race top, highly recommended

    Anonyma

    Awesome shirt, body hugging but not too tight, bit stretchy but not too much. Not see through, light, but not too thin. I like that this top does not have a built in bra. Plus it has slim pockets for gel and does not ride up. Perfect top for my next marathon, will buy the black one, too. I bought my usual size S and it fits perfectly, it’s true to size in my opinion. Btw: this green is such a cool color, waiting for the whole Illusion green Aeroswift line launching in Europe (looking at you Nike…!). Big love, Highly recommended👍

Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson' Dri-FIT ADV cropped hardlooptanktop voor dames

Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson'

€ 69,99

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