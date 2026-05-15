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Nike AeroSwift Dri-FIT ADV hardloopsinglet voor dames - Wit/Zwart

Gerecyclede materialen

Nike AeroSwift

Dri-FIT ADV hardloopsinglet voor dames

€ 84,99
Wit/Zwart
Zwart/Wit
Barely Green/Zwart
Laser Orange/Zwart
Atomic Pink/Old Royal
Aluminum/Atomic Pink
Selecteer maatMaatwijzer

Dit product is gemaakt met vezels van 100% gerecycled polyester

Deze AeroSwift singlet is ontworpen om te racen en helpt je droog en koel te blijven wanneer de druk hoog is. Het licht, zweetafvoerend materiaal is verbeterd met geperforeerde delen om luchtcirculatie van begin tot eind te bieden.


  • Weergegeven kleur: Wit/Zwart
  • Stijl: IF1252-100

Nike AeroSwift

€ 84,99

Deze AeroSwift singlet is ontworpen om te racen en helpt je droog en koel te blijven wanneer de druk hoog is. Het licht, zweetafvoerend materiaal is verbeterd met geperforeerde delen om luchtcirculatie van begin tot eind te bieden.

Voordelen

  • Nike Dri-FIT ADV tilt onze zweetafvoerende technologie naar een hoger niveau met geavanceerde koeling en ventilerende zones om je droog en comfortabel te houden.
  • Gelijmde naden bij de hals en armsgaten zorgen voor een soepel en comfortabel gevoel en volledige bewegingsvrijheid.
  • Ventilerende gaatjes zorgt voor verkoeling op een plek waar je veel zweet.
  • Aansluitende pasvorm voor een omsloten gevoel.

Productgegevens

  • Swoosh logo's
  • 100% polyester
  • Kan in de wasmachine
  • Geïmporteerd
  • Weergegeven kleur: Wit/Zwart
  • Stijl: IF1252-100

Maat en pasvorm

    • Aansluitende pasvorm: strak en op maat
  • Maatwijzer

Verzending en retourneren

Standaardverzending kost € 5 voor Nike members bij bestellingen van minder dan € 50, voor gasten bij bestellingen van minder dan € 99.

Kosteloos ophalen bij de Store en gratis retourneren binnen 30 dagen. Er zijn uitzonderingen van toepassing.

Zo wordt het gemaakt

    • Het gerecyclede polyester dat wordt gebruikt in Nike producten begint als gerecyclede plastic flessen. De flessen worden schoongemaakt, tot vlokken versnipperd en in pellets omgezet. Van die pellets wordt nieuw garen van hoge kwaliteit gesponnen dat we in onze producten gebruiken voor optimale performance en verminderde belasting van het milieu.
    • Het recyclen van polyester leidt niet alleen tot minder restafval, maar er wordt bij dit proces ook tot 30% minder CO2 uitgestoten dan bij de productie van nieuw polyester. Nike haalt jaarlijks gemiddeld 1 miljard plastic flessen van stortplaatsen en waterwegen.

Beoordelingen (21)

5 sterren

  • Smooth Running Top

    Keri

    I'll get started with the fit. It's lightweight and snug, form fitting without feeling tight and once you start running, you barely notice it. The design is simple but classy. I'm not the biggest fan of the racerback but the cut feels natural and it stays out of the way. The fabric is my favorite part: thin, breathable, and it dries quickly even on hot days. I love how weightless it feels. If I could change anything, I’d say the sizing runs a bit small, so I’d love just a touch more room in the chest area. Other than that, it’s a great dri-fit shirt to wear on your run.

    Product gratis ontvangen of beoordeeld als onderdeel van een prijs of een weggeefactie, of in ruil voor korting.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Love these new running tops

    Calliope

    Another great workout tank! This tank was Pete t for running and hiking as well as CrossFit. The design allows it to be breathable and to be able to move around in. It’s perfect for a run or workout in the summer months. It’s lightweight and a soft top. It’s easy to slip on and off. Fits great over a sports bra. The Nike design and logos are not overwhelming. The perforated holes make it breathable all the way around. Be sure to go one size up if you are bustier.

    Product gratis ontvangen of beoordeeld als onderdeel van een prijs of een weggeefactie, of in ruil voor korting.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Satisfied

    Nenja

    Love this elevated line of dri- fit clothing! As a distant runner, I never wear anything new on race day to avoid chafing or running uncomfortably for a long period. However, Nikes lightweight dri-fit clothing line, feels as light as a feather. The comfort against my skin and over my sports bra is so soft to touch that it doesn’t feel like I’m wearing anything. When it comes to design, at first, I was skeptical about the cut in the back, which isn’t the traditional way of cutting it but when I put it to work by wearing it, I felt fine. The small, subtle holes in certain parts of the shirt is a small detail that looks pretty clean. I was also, at first sure about the collar and placement of the Nike symbols, but it grew on me and I love it. This shirt looks great in black and I’m happy to wear it on walks and jogs on a trail, during a race, and for an athleisure look.

    Product gratis ontvangen of beoordeeld als onderdeel van een prijs of een weggeefactie, of in ruil voor korting.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike AeroSwift Dri-FIT ADV hardloopsinglet voor dames

Nike AeroSwift

€ 84,99

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