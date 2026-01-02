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Nike AeroSwift Aerogami Storm-FIT hardloopjack voor dames - Zwart/Zwart

Gerecyclede materialen

Nike AeroSwift Aerogami

Storm-FIT hardloopjack voor dames

€ 234,99
Zwart/Zwart
Barely Green/Zwart
Selecteer maatMaatwijzer

Dit product is gemaakt van materiaal met meer dan 50% gerecyclede polyestervezels

Laat je niet tegenhouden door slecht weer. Dit ruime en lichte jack is ontworpen met wind- en waterbestendige technologie om je comfortabel en droog te houden. On-demand ventilatie zorgt voor een optimaal ademend vermogen om je koel en fris te houden, ongeacht de afstand of het seizoen. En wanneer je een laagje minder wilt dragen, kun je het jack compact opbergen in z'n eigen zak.


  • Weergegeven kleur: Zwart/Zwart
  • Stijl: FZ3396-010

Nike AeroSwift Aerogami

€ 234,99

Laat je niet tegenhouden door slecht weer. Dit ruime en lichte jack is ontworpen met wind- en waterbestendige technologie om je comfortabel en droog te houden. On-demand ventilatie zorgt voor een optimaal ademend vermogen om je koel en fris te houden, ongeacht de afstand of het seizoen. En wanneer je een laagje minder wilt dragen, kun je het jack compact opbergen in z'n eigen zak.

Blijf klaar voor zweet

Nike Aerogami technologie creëert een on-demand luchtstroom met kleine gevleugelde ventilatieopeningen, die openen wanneer je zweet en sluiten wanneer zweet verdampt, om je droog en comfortabel te houden.

Blijf klaar voor alle weersomstandigheden

De Nike Storm-FIT technologie beschermt je tegen wind en regen en houdt je comfortabel bij barre weersomstandigheden.

Stevige pasvorm

Bepaal je eigen pasvorm met elastische koorden in de kraag, capuchon en boorden. Met de lus aan de achterkant van de capuchon kun je hem vastzetten wanneer je hem niet gebruikt.

Meer pluspunten

  • Zacht elastiek aan de binnenkant van de mouwboorden voorkomt wrijving.
  • Ritszakken met mesh bieden opbergruimte.

Productgegevens

  • Body: 100% polyester. Mesh: 82% polyester/18% elastaan.
  • Kan in de wasmachine
  • Geïmporteerd
  • Weergegeven kleur: Zwart/Zwart
  • Stijl: FZ3396-010

Maat en pasvorm

    • Het model draagt maat S en is 1,70 m lang
    • Ruimvallende pasvorm: met een fijne, ruimvallende pasvorm
  • Maatwijzer

Verzending en retourneren

Standaardverzending kost € 5 voor Nike members bij bestellingen van minder dan € 50, voor gasten bij bestellingen van minder dan € 99.

Kosteloos ophalen bij de Store en gratis retourneren binnen 30 dagen. Er zijn uitzonderingen van toepassing.

Zo wordt het gemaakt

    • Het gerecyclede polyester dat wordt gebruikt in Nike producten begint als gerecyclede plastic flessen. De flessen worden schoongemaakt, tot vlokken versnipperd en in pellets omgezet. Van die pellets wordt nieuw garen van hoge kwaliteit gesponnen dat we in onze producten gebruiken voor optimale performance en verminderde belasting van het milieu.
    • Het recyclen van polyester leidt niet alleen tot minder restafval, maar er wordt bij dit proces ook tot 30% minder CO2 uitgestoten dan bij de productie van nieuw polyester. Nike haalt jaarlijks gemiddeld 1 miljard plastic flessen van stortplaatsen en waterwegen.

Beoordelingen (2)

4.5 sterren

  • Lovely jacket - great to run in - shame about the pockets!

    Lynseyo769428461

    Lovely jacket, really well thought out and excellent quality. I have ran in it a few times and found it really comfortable to run in. Nice and roomy and not restricting in any way. The only down side is that that pockets are right on the sides of the jacket. A couple of times I wanted to put my gloves in my pockets, as my hands had gotten too warm whilst running and this was a bit tricky to do so ended because of the position of the pockets so just keeping hold of them whilst I ran.

  • Anjad7998f53e82d4a53b5396c0eb4ae0e36

    Super Passform, sitzt locker und ist auch beim Laufen, wenn man schwitzt, nicht unangenehm. Würde ich auf jeden Fall empfehlen

Nike AeroSwift Aerogami Storm-FIT hardloopjack voor dames

Nike AeroSwift Aerogami

€ 234,99

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