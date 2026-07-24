ACG Zegama Trail trailrunningschoenen voor dames

W Nike Acg Zegama Trail Shoe
Zee
The shoes deliver a true-to-size fit with thick foam cushioning that absorbs heavy impact and reduces fatigue on rough terrain. Deep rubber lugs bite confidently into mud and rock, while the breathable mesh upper stands up to abrasive brush. The best feature is the plush cushioning paired with aggressive, reliable traction. However, the ankle collar is initially stiff and needs a short break-in period.
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