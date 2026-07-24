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ACG Zegama Trail trailrunningschoenen voor dames - Summit White/Phantom/Safety Orange/Zwart

ACG Zegama Trail

Trailrunningschoenen voor dames

€ 169,99
Summit White/Phantom/Safety Orange/Zwart
Ghost/Sea Glass/Smoke Grey/Cement Grey
Cream II/Safety Orange/Light Orewood Brown
Zwart/Safety Orange/Anthracite/Summit White
Barely Green/Tattoo/Silver Lilac
Spruce Fog/Sea Glass/Zwart/Black Spruce
Selecteer maatMaatwijzer
  • Weergegeven kleur: Summit White/Phantom/Safety Orange/Zwart
  • Stijl: HV8115-103

ACG Zegama Trail

€ 169,99

Een vertrouwde trailschoen krijgt zijn verdiende plek binnen ACG. En hij komt met upgrades voor alle omstandigheden. De lichte en ultradempende ACG Zegama combineert stevige grip met extra ruimte voor je tenen, voor langdurig comfort en controle op ruig, onverhard terrein. Steile beklimmingen, scherpe haarspeldbochten en snelle afdalingen: de Zegama is gemaakt om het allemaal aan te kunnen. Jij ook?

Gestackte demping

De vernieuwde middenzool plaatst nog meer ultralicht ZoomX foam direct onder de voet voor maximale demping. Een laag Cushlon 3.0 foam biedt extra bescherming tegen impact, comfort en stabiliteit op oneffen trailondergronden.

Bewegingsvrijheid

De ruimere voorvoet en neus zijn speciaal gemaakt voor trailrunners en laten je voeten spreiden voor meer stabiliteit op moeilijk terrein.

Verbeterde enkelboord

Om vuil van het pad buiten te houden, heeft de vernieuwde enkelkraag elastisch materiaal dat nauw aansluit rond je hiel voor een pasvorm die precies om je voet sluit.

Betrouwbare grip, ultieme controle

De vertrouwde Vibram® MegaGrip buitenzool met Traction Lug technologie zorgt voor ongeëvenaarde grip in uiteenlopende omstandigheden.

Meer pluspunten

Het koele bovenwerk van mesh is licht en stevig en gemaakt om het zwaarste off-road terrein te weerstaan.

Productgegevens

  • Gewicht: ca. 271 gram (damesmaat 39)
  • Hoogteverschil tussen hak en teen: 4 mm
  • Weergegeven kleur: Summit White/Phantom/Safety Orange/Zwart
  • Stijl: HV8115-103

Verzending en retourneren

Standaardverzending kost € 5 voor Nike members bij bestellingen van minder dan € 50, voor gasten bij bestellingen van minder dan € 99.

Kosteloos ophalen bij de Store en gratis retourneren binnen 30 dagen. Er zijn uitzonderingen van toepassing.

Beoordelingen (22)

4.7 sterren

  • W Nike Acg Zegama Trail Shoe

    Zee

    The shoes deliver a true-to-size fit with thick foam cushioning that absorbs heavy impact and reduces fatigue on rough terrain. Deep rubber lugs bite confidently into mud and rock, while the breathable mesh upper stands up to abrasive brush. The best feature is the plush cushioning paired with aggressive, reliable traction. However, the ankle collar is initially stiff and needs a short break-in period.

    Product gratis ontvangen of beoordeeld als onderdeel van een prijs of een weggeefactie, of in ruil voor korting.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Trail Shoes

    Lex

    These are very comfortable. I like how my feet don’t feel cramped when using them. It is true to size. It is very cushioned and has good support.

    Product gratis ontvangen of beoordeeld als onderdeel van een prijs of een weggeefactie, of in ruil voor korting.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Pretty solid

    Akc14

    This is a pretty solid shoe! I normally size up 1/2 a size (im an 8.5 but usually get a 9) when it comes to running shoes but I feel as if you can stick to your normal size. Theres a lot ankle support which is really nice when you’re running on some uneven surfaces (on trails). The opening isn’t restrictive either.

    Product gratis ontvangen of beoordeeld als onderdeel van een prijs of een weggeefactie, of in ruil voor korting.
    #productsprovidedbynike

ACG Zegama Trail trailrunningschoenen voor dames

ACG Zegama Trail

€ 169,99

Meedogenloos comfort. Zachte schoenen voor lastige trails.

Speciaal ontwikkeld voor

Trailrunning

Terrein

Zeer technisch

Demping

Maximaal

Gewicht

Ca. 271 gram (damesmaat 39)

Hoogteverschil tussen hak en teen

4 mm

Technische specificaties

Gewicht

Ca. 271 gram (damesmaat 39)

Hoogteverschil tussen hak en teen

4 mm

Technologie

ZoomX foam, Cushlon 3.0 foam & Vibram® MegaGrip

Features voor performance

  • Imposante demping

    De vernieuwde middenzool plaatst nog meer ultralicht ZoomX foam direct onder de voet voor maximale demping. Een laag Cushlon 3.0 foam biedt extra bescherming tegen impact, comfort en stabiliteit op oneffen trailondergronden.

  • Bewegingsvrijheid

    De ruimere voorvoet en neus zijn speciaal gemaakt voor trailrunners en laten je voeten spreiden voor meer stabiliteit op moeilijk terrein.

  • Verbeterde enkelboord

    Om vuil van het pad buiten te houden, heeft de vernieuwde enkelkraag elastisch materiaal dat nauw aansluit rond je hiel voor een pasvorm die precies om je voet sluit.

  • Betrouwbare grip, ultieme controle

    De vertrouwde Vibram® MegaGrip buitenzool met Traction Lug technologie zorgt voor ongeëvenaarde grip in uiteenlopende omstandigheden.

Addie Bracy

"De demping geeft mee, maar is niet te zacht. Je hoeft niet in te leveren op de betrouwbaarheid van een stijver materiaal. Het is een goede mix van stijf en zacht."

Addie Bracy

ACG atleet, drievoudig 'USA Mountain Runner Of The Year'

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