Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree' bedrukte bodywarmer

A huge let down
rustic09
I was super excited when this went on sale but the actual vest looks nothing like the picture its extremely thin material and the xl wasnt even long enough the wolf print also did not look very cool a huge letdown
Gerecyclede materialen
Als je een betrouwbare, warme laag nodig hebt, kun je vertrouwen op deze 'Wolf Tree' bodywarmer. Hij is gemaakt met Polartec® materiaal om je warm te houden in koude omstandigheden. De ruimvallende pasvorm voelt ruim bij de body, zorgt voor bewegingsvrijheid en is eenvoudig te combineren met laagjes.
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
Als je een betrouwbare, warme laag nodig hebt, kun je vertrouwen op deze 'Wolf Tree' bodywarmer. Hij is gemaakt met Polartec® materiaal om je warm te houden in koude omstandigheden. De ruimvallende pasvorm voelt ruim bij de body, zorgt voor bewegingsvrijheid en is eenvoudig te combineren met laagjes.
Standaardverzending kost € 5 voor Nike members bij bestellingen van minder dan € 50, voor gasten bij bestellingen van minder dan € 99.
Kosteloos ophalen bij de Store en gratis retourneren binnen 30 dagen. Er zijn uitzonderingen van toepassing.
4 sterren
A huge let down
rustic09
I was super excited when this went on sale but the actual vest looks nothing like the picture its extremely thin material and the xl wasnt even long enough the wolf print also did not look very cool a huge letdown
Nike ACG wolf tree alien print vest
Michael
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I’ve recently started liking the ACG wolf tree items. I wish it was a tad bit longer, but it’s right at the waist line still fits just fine. Once you put anything ACG wolf tree on it causes instant warmth. Nice and soft and comfortable.
Product gratis ontvangen of beoordeeld als onderdeel van een prijs of een weggeefactie, of in ruil voor korting.
#productsprovidedbynike
Acg alien vest
Uncle Scrooge
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Acg is the best. All the little details. Ufo pull tab that glows in the dark 🔥
Product gratis ontvangen of beoordeeld als onderdeel van een prijs of een weggeefactie, of in ruil voor korting.
#productsprovidedbynike
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'