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Nike ACG 'Trailwind' Storm-FIT ADV waterdichte herenbroek - Zwart/Summit White

Gerecyclede materialen

Nike ACG 'Trailwind'

Storm-FIT ADV waterdichte herenbroek

€ 139,99
Selecteer maatMaatwijzer

Dit product is gemaakt met minstens 75% gerecyclede nylonvezels

Wind in je gezicht en schoenen die uitglijden in de modder, maar je benen zijn tenminste droog. We hebben ultralicht nylon gebruikt met wind- en waterdichte technologie voor een weerbestendig design. En als het weer afkoelt, kun je ze in een klein zakje stoppen om ze gemakkelijk op te bergen.


  • Weergegeven kleur: Zwart/Summit White
  • Stijl: IO9697-010

Nike ACG 'Trailwind'

€ 139,99

Wind in je gezicht en schoenen die uitglijden in de modder, maar je benen zijn tenminste droog. We hebben ultralicht nylon gebruikt met wind- en waterdichte technologie voor een weerbestendig design. En als het weer afkoelt, kun je ze in een klein zakje stoppen om ze gemakkelijk op te bergen.

Weer of geen weer

Nike Storm-FIT ADV-technologie combineert wind- en waterdicht materiaal met geavanceerde technologie en functionaliteit om je comfortabel te houden in barre weersomstandigheden. Deze superlichte nylon broek heeft gesealde naden om je droog te houden.

Opvouwbaar design

Deze broek kan in zijn eigen achterzak worden opgeborgen als je een laagje uit wilt trekken. En als je ze draagt, past die dezelfde achterzak om de meeste telefoons.

Productgegevens

  • Body: 100% nylon. Mesh: 82% polyester/18% elastaan.
  • Standaardpasvorm
  • Ritsen bij de boorden
  • Achterzak
  • ACG en Swoosh logo's met reflecterend design
  • Niet bedoeld als persoonlijk beschermingsmiddel (PPE)
  • Kan in de wasmachine
  • Geïmporteerd
  • Weergegeven kleur: Zwart/Summit White
  • Stijl: IO9697-010

Maat en pasvorm

    • Het mannelijke model draagt maat M en is 1,80 m lang
    • Standaardpasvorm: ruimere pasvorm en traditioneel
    • Volledige lengte: valt net onder de enkel
  • Maatwijzer

Verzending en retourneren

Standaardverzending kost € 5 voor Nike members bij bestellingen van minder dan € 50, voor gasten bij bestellingen van minder dan € 99.

Kosteloos ophalen bij de Store en gratis retourneren binnen 30 dagen. Er zijn uitzonderingen van toepassing.

Zo wordt het gemaakt

    • Het gerecyclede nylon in Nike producten begint als verschillende materialen, waaronder gerecycled tapijt en gebruikte visnetten. Het nylonmateriaal wordt schoongemaakt, gesorteerd en omgevormd tot vlokken en ondergaan vervolgens chemische of mechanische recyclingprocessen om nieuw, gerecycled garen van nylon te maken.
    • Kledingstukken die gebruikmaken van materialen van gerecycled nylon verminderen de CO2-uitstoot met tot wel 50% in vergelijking met nieuw nylon.

Beoordelingen (25)

4.4 sterren

  • Versatile, lightweight pants

    Dre C

    The “Trailwind” pants are a great example of Nike’s ability to pack a punch in a simple package. These pants are lightweight, durable, and easily transportable with the great foldable feature. Despite feeling really thin, they do a great job of retaining heat and blocking out moisture. I found them useful for many applications, whether outside on a walk, hike, or even playing soccer in them. They are warming pants for sure but can easily be put away if the weather conditions change. Overall these pants are simple yet effective in their technology and ability to keep you warm, be lightweight, and very transportable.

    Product gratis ontvangen of beoordeeld als onderdeel van een prijs of een weggeefactie, of in ruil voor korting.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Lightweight

    Akc14

    I liked these, the waterproofing was good, however I do feel like they run small. I like to layer these on top of my shorts for early mornings and they were quite snug & short (I’m 5’9). They’re very lightweight and pack away really nicely.

    Product gratis ontvangen of beoordeeld als onderdeel van een prijs of een weggeefactie, of in ruil voor korting.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Pants that weighs nothing

    Johnny

    After wearing the Nike ACG Trailwind Storm-FIT ADV Waterproof Pants on several hikes and a few rainy days around town, I've come away pretty impressed. They definitely lean toward technical outdoor gear, but they're comfortable enough that I found myself reaching for them even for a casual outing. The fit strikes a nice balance between athletic and relaxed. There's enough room to move freely without feeling oversized or baggy, and they layer comfortably over shorts when the weather turns colder. For waterproof pants they feel surprisingly comfortable to wear for extended periods. The pants are well designed, I really like the tapered ankles and the ability to loosen the zipper to transition to a more relax fit. The cherry on top? there is a way to fold the pants into its own pocket and store it away effortlessly. Overall, these are premium waterproof pants that justify their price if you spend time outdoors in unpredictable weather. They kept me dry, moved well on the trail, and looked good enough that I didn't feel the need to change out of them afterward. This is a solid addition to my wardrobe and a pair of pants I can see myself using for years.

    Product gratis ontvangen of beoordeeld als onderdeel van een prijs of een weggeefactie, of in ruil voor korting.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike ACG 'Trailwind' Storm-FIT ADV waterdichte herenbroek

Nike ACG 'Trailwind'

€ 139,99

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