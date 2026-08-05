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ACG Solar Chase Dri-FIT ADV trailrunningtop voor heren - Zwart/Zwart/Summit White

Gerecyclede materialen

ACG Solar Chase

Dri-FIT ADV trailrunningtop voor heren

€ 59,99
Zwart/Zwart/Summit White
Grey Fog/College Grey/Summit White
Safety Orange/Safety Orange/Summit White
Sea Glass/Baltic Blue/Summit White
Selecteer maatMaatwijzer

Dit product is gemaakt met minstens 75% gerecyclede polyestervezels

Ga de trails op met geavanceerde zweetafvoerende technologie. Mesh panelen op de rug en onder de oksels geven je extra ventilerend vermogen waar je het het meest nodig hebt.


  • Weergegeven kleur: Zwart/Zwart/Summit White
  • Stijl: IO9677-010

ACG Solar Chase

€ 59,99

Ga de trails op met geavanceerde zweetafvoerende technologie. Mesh panelen op de rug en onder de oksels geven je extra ventilerend vermogen waar je het het meest nodig hebt.

Voordelen

  • Nike Dri-FIT ADV technologie houdt je koel en comfortabel door een combinatie van vochtafvoerend materiaal met geavanceerde technieken en eigenschappen.
  • Zachte katoen-polyester voelt licht aan en geeft een licht geborsteld gevoel.

Productgegevens

  • 85% polyester/15% katoen
  • Nike ACG logo's en Nike Swoosh logo's met reflecterend design
  • Niet bedoeld als persoonlijk beschermingsmiddel (PPE)
  • Kan in de wasmachine
  • Geïmporteerd
  • Weergegeven kleur: Zwart/Zwart/Summit White
  • Stijl: IO9677-010

Maat en pasvorm

    • Het model draagt maat M en is 1,83 m lang
    • Standaardpasvorm: ruimere pasvorm en traditioneel
  • Maatwijzer

Verzending en retourneren

Standaardverzending kost € 5 voor Nike members bij bestellingen van minder dan € 50, voor gasten bij bestellingen van minder dan € 99.

Kosteloos ophalen bij de Store en gratis retourneren binnen 30 dagen. Er zijn uitzonderingen van toepassing.

Zo wordt het gemaakt

    • Het gerecyclede polyester dat wordt gebruikt in Nike producten begint als gerecyclede plastic flessen. De flessen worden schoongemaakt, tot vlokken versnipperd en in pellets omgezet. Van die pellets wordt nieuw garen van hoge kwaliteit gesponnen dat we in onze producten gebruiken voor optimale performance en verminderde belasting van het milieu.
    • Het recyclen van polyester leidt niet alleen tot minder restafval, maar er wordt bij dit proces ook tot 30% minder CO2 uitgestoten dan bij de productie van nieuw polyester. Nike haalt jaarlijks gemiddeld 1 miljard plastic flessen van stortplaatsen en waterwegen.

Beoordelingen (4)

4.5 sterren

  • The Ultimate Tee

    OmarA990654971

    I love this entire Solar Chase collection. I’ve got multiple colorways that I rotate through the week, and I get compliments constantly.

  • A comfortable and almost perfect top!

    Huda955724138

    A comfortable and almost perfect top. The material is mixed cotton and polyester which gives it a light t-shirt feel whilst making it breathable. I have worn this over shorter runs (10k) as well as longer runs (24k) wearing a running backpack, and felt really comfortable throughout. I sized one down to my usual as I like a closer fit and even then the top doesn’t feel tight, so fit perfectly. Length of the top is longer than I like, but that is common in today’s fashion fits.

  • XiaoYic89415316fc148669a703ab4be6e145a

    Pur essendo composto per l’85% da poliestere e per il 15% da cotone, al tatto non dà la classica sensazione del poliestere che si attacca al corpo Sembra piuttosto un cotone jersey, morbido e piacevole da indossare Inoltre il tessuto lascia evaporare il sudore abbastanza rapidamente Dopo circa 4 mesi di utilizzo però ho notato la formazione di pallini sul tessuto.

ACG Solar Chase Dri-FIT ADV trailrunningtop voor heren

ACG Solar Chase

€ 59,99

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