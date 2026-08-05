ACG Solar Chase Dri-FIT ADV trailrunningtop voor heren

The Ultimate Tee
OmarA990654971
I love this entire Solar Chase collection. I’ve got multiple colorways that I rotate through the week, and I get compliments constantly.
Gerecyclede materialen
Dit product is gemaakt met minstens 75% gerecyclede polyestervezels
Ga de trails op met geavanceerde zweetafvoerende technologie. Mesh panelen op de rug en onder de oksels geven je extra ventilerend vermogen waar je het het meest nodig hebt.
ACG Solar Chase
Ga de trails op met geavanceerde zweetafvoerende technologie. Mesh panelen op de rug en onder de oksels geven je extra ventilerend vermogen waar je het het meest nodig hebt.
Standaardverzending kost € 5 voor Nike members bij bestellingen van minder dan € 50, voor gasten bij bestellingen van minder dan € 99.
Kosteloos ophalen bij de Store en gratis retourneren binnen 30 dagen. Er zijn uitzonderingen van toepassing.
4.5 sterren
The Ultimate Tee
OmarA990654971
I love this entire Solar Chase collection. I’ve got multiple colorways that I rotate through the week, and I get compliments constantly.
A comfortable and almost perfect top!
Huda955724138
A comfortable and almost perfect top. The material is mixed cotton and polyester which gives it a light t-shirt feel whilst making it breathable. I have worn this over shorter runs (10k) as well as longer runs (24k) wearing a running backpack, and felt really comfortable throughout. I sized one down to my usual as I like a closer fit and even then the top doesn’t feel tight, so fit perfectly. Length of the top is longer than I like, but that is common in today’s fashion fits.
XiaoYic89415316fc148669a703ab4be6e145a
Pur essendo composto per l’85% da poliestere e per il 15% da cotone, al tatto non dà la classica sensazione del poliestere che si attacca al corpo Sembra piuttosto un cotone jersey, morbido e piacevole da indossare Inoltre il tessuto lascia evaporare il sudore abbastanza rapidamente Dopo circa 4 mesi di utilizzo però ho notato la formazione di pallini sul tessuto.
ACG Solar Chase