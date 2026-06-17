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Nike ACG Dri-FIT 7/8-trailrunninglegging met hoge taille voor dames - Zwart/Summit White

Gerecyclede materialen

Nike ACG

Dri-FIT 7/8-trailrunninglegging met hoge taille voor dames

€ 94,99
Selecteer maatMaatwijzer

Dit product is gemaakt van materiaal met meer dan 50% gerecyclede polyestervezels

Er wordt gezegd dat je nogal wat zakken nodig hebt voor je trailruns. Zouden acht genoeg zijn? Variërend in formaat, vorm en ritssluiting geven deze zakken je alle vrijheid, zodat jij je volledig kunt richten op het terrein. Met een trekkoord in de tailleband kun je de pasvorm aanpassen en de ventilerende stof zorgt ervoor dat je je comfortabel voelt terwijl je kilometers maakt.


  • Weergegeven kleur: Zwart/Summit White
  • Stijl: IO9645-010

Nike ACG

€ 94,99

Er wordt gezegd dat je nogal wat zakken nodig hebt voor je trailruns. Zouden acht genoeg zijn? Variërend in formaat, vorm en ritssluiting geven deze zakken je alle vrijheid, zodat jij je volledig kunt richten op het terrein. Met een trekkoord in de tailleband kun je de pasvorm aanpassen en de ventilerende stof zorgt ervoor dat je je comfortabel voelt terwijl je kilometers maakt.

Blijf droog

Het soepele stretchmateriaal met Nike Dri-FIT technologie voert zweet weg van je huid voor snellere verdamping, zodat je droog en comfortabel blijft.

Blijf voorbereid

Tot de opbergmogelijkheden behoren twee zijzakken met mesh en één achterzak met rits die ruim genoeg is voor de meeste telefoons. Daarnaast kun je in vijf mesh zakken op de tailleband essentials zoals energiegels en lippenbalsem opbergen.

Productgegevens

  • Body/Voering kruis: 75% polyester/25% elastaan. Mesh: 81% nylon/19% elastaan.
  • Trekkoord bij de taille
  • ACG en Swoosh logo's met reflecterend design
  • Niet bedoeld als persoonlijk beschermingsmiddel (PPE)
  • Strakke pasvorm
  • Kan in de wasmachine
  • Geïmporteerd
  • Weergegeven kleur: Zwart/Summit White
  • Stijl: IO9645-010

Maat en pasvorm

    • Het model draagt maat S en is 1,78 m lang
    • Strakke pasvorm: aansluitend en voorgevormd
    • Medium ondersteuning: voelt aansluitend om alles op z'n plek te houden
    • 7/8-lengte: valt tot op de enkel
    • Hoge taille: valt tot of net boven je natuurlijke taille voor meer bedekking.
  • Maatwijzer

Verzending en retourneren

Standaardverzending kost € 5 voor Nike members bij bestellingen van minder dan € 50, voor gasten bij bestellingen van minder dan € 99.

Kosteloos ophalen bij de Store en gratis retourneren binnen 30 dagen. Er zijn uitzonderingen van toepassing.

Zo wordt het gemaakt

    • Het gerecyclede polyester dat wordt gebruikt in Nike producten begint als gerecyclede plastic flessen. De flessen worden schoongemaakt, tot vlokken versnipperd en in pellets omgezet. Van die pellets wordt nieuw garen van hoge kwaliteit gesponnen dat we in onze producten gebruiken voor optimale performance en verminderde belasting van het milieu.
    • Het recyclen van polyester leidt niet alleen tot minder restafval, maar er wordt bij dit proces ook tot 30% minder CO2 uitgestoten dan bij de productie van nieuw polyester. Nike haalt jaarlijks gemiddeld 1 miljard plastic flessen van stortplaatsen en waterwegen.

Beoordelingen (26)

4.8 sterren

  • Favorite leggings; great fit!

    MarilyninTexas

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I bought these in a size medium, but the waist was a bit too loose, so I downsized to a size small which fit very comfortably. There’s plenty of stretch, so it fits me without being too snug. There’s plenty color is a mossy yellow/green. I like the color, so bought the matching vest. Liked both so much I also bought the same set in Black! The pockets are ample, and there’s a couple of loops to hold a rain jacket, or overshirt if you need to remove a layer, without having to tie it around your waist. I”m 5’4” and there’s plenty of leg length for you taller women, without it sagging on me—great material. The whole outfit—leggings and vest are fantastic high quality, and you’re getting what you pay for, and then some.

    Product gratis ontvangen of beoordeeld als onderdeel van een prijs of een weggeefactie, of in ruil voor korting.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Fantastic high quality leggings.

    Marilyn52b1ff4bcdbd4979a5be9451b3889cf5

    These are really high quality leggings. Love the stretch, and length, and the material. Pockets are stretchy, and plenty of them. Waistband is just a little too loose, so I'm going to try size Small, when I usually buy Medium for Nike Universa and Nike Pro leggings. Very high quality material. Love the moss color--looks like a mustard yellow with a touch of green in it. I like my leggings to give me support with compression, and these are perhaps too big for me. So I've ordered the next size down, and hope it's perfect for me.

  • Tolle Tights

    SophieK184449951

    Sehr angenehmer Stoff und viel Platz und perfekt auch für längere Trailläufe bis hin zum Halbmarathon

Nike ACG Dri-FIT 7/8-trailrunninglegging met hoge taille voor dames

Nike ACG

€ 94,99

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