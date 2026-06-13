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Nike Academy Team Hardcase voetbaltas (medium, 37 liter) - Zwart/Zwart/Wit

Nike Academy Team

Hardcase voetbaltas (medium, 37 liter)

€ 49,99
Zwart/Zwart/Wit
Midnight Navy/Zwart/Wit

Uitverkocht:

Dit product is momenteel niet beschikbaar

De Nike Academy Team hardcase sporttas heeft een stevig design dat is gemaakt om je spullen netjes in op te bergen. De harde onderkant houdt je gear veilig en meerdere banden zorgen voor comfortabele draagopties wanneer je onderweg bent van en naar het veld.


  • Weergegeven kleur: Zwart/Zwart/Wit
  • Stijl: CU8096-010

Nike Academy Team

€ 49,99

STEVIGE OPBERGRUIMTE VOOR ONDERWEG.

De Nike Academy Team hardcase sporttas heeft een stevig design dat is gemaakt om je spullen netjes in op te bergen. De harde onderkant houdt je gear veilig en meerdere banden zorgen voor comfortabele draagopties wanneer je onderweg bent van en naar het veld.

Pluspunten

  • Hoofdvak biedt ruime opbergmogelijkheden.
  • Harde onderkant beschermt je spullen tegen stoten.
  • Het nat-/droogvak met rits onderin houdt je gear schoon en georganiseerd.
  • Handgrepen kunnen aan elkaar vast worden gemaakt voor een alternatieve draagoptie.

Productgegevens

  • 54 x 31 x 28 cm (lxbxh)
  • 37 liter
  • 100% polyester
  • Niet wassen
  • Geïmporteerd
  • Weergegeven kleur: Zwart/Zwart/Wit
  • Stijl: CU8096-010

Beoordelingen (8)

4 sterren

  • Nike can do better - so just “DO IT”

    James409220563

    The quality is not even HALF of the old NIKE gym bags. The bag is decent and still sleek for gym purposes. Why not make the bags more expensive so you can use better materials instead of cutting corners- example the strap can’t be clipped off and the bag is not as good as the AIR MAX DUFFLE - just make them More expensive and let us buy the more expensive bags with the better materials and insulation compartments, more structure and better anti rain and stain materials etc better zippers etc etc etc - like the older Nike air max premium gym bags. Would say the bag is still decent due to what’s on the market at this price.

  • Very high quality practical gym bag.

    Haroldaa9c33ecba4345f78adc02e68145f811

    Very high quality with a decent hard bottom. The wet dry underside compartment is great for my damp towel and shorts while the top can store my trainers and workout clothes. Well worth the money.

  • Perfect

    danphc1

    I wanted a bag that has a hard bottom because I just hate it when my bag sags. Not only does this bag looks great it’s also relatively good value for money. It was the perfect size to put my boxing gloves and my gym stuff. I would ignore the other reviewer that said it’s too small — that’s their own fault for not checking the size properly. There is also a L size version of this if you need a bigger size.

Nike Academy Team Hardcase voetbaltas (medium, 37 liter)

Nike Academy Team

€ 49,99

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