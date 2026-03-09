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Goede beoordeling
Nike Academy Dri-FIT voetbalcol - Zwart/Wit/Wit

Gerecyclede materialen

Nike Academy

Dri-FIT voetbalcol

€ 24,99

Houd je gezicht warm en droog met deze zweetafvoerende col. De mesh rond de mond is ventilerend, en de col blijft goed op zijn plek bij je oren, neus en mond.


  • Weergegeven kleur: Zwart/Wit/Wit
  • Stijl: HF0784-010

Nike Academy

€ 24,99

Houd je gezicht warm en droog met deze zweetafvoerende col. De mesh rond de mond is ventilerend, en de col blijft goed op zijn plek bij je oren, neus en mond.

Pluspunten

  • Nike Dri-FIT technologie voert zweet weg van de huid voor snellere verdamping, zodat je droog en comfortabel blijft.
  • De col is ontworpen om je neus, mond en hals te bedekken en nauw aan te sluiten bij je oren.

Productgegevens

  • Reflecterende designdetails
  • Niet bedoeld als beschermende gear (PPE)
  • 96% polyester/4% elastaan
  • Met de hand wassen
  • Geïmporteerd
  • Weergegeven kleur: Zwart/Wit/Wit
  • Stijl: HF0784-010

Verzending en retourneren

Standaardverzending kost € 5 voor Nike members bij bestellingen van minder dan € 50, voor gasten bij bestellingen van minder dan € 99.

Kosteloos ophalen bij de Store en gratis retourneren binnen 30 dagen. Er zijn uitzonderingen van toepassing.

Beoordelingen (16)

4.8 sterren

  • Cuello térmico

    RamonB206274812

    Ajusta muy bien al cuello y a las orejas. Buen material. No es gordito pero cumple su función. Calidad como no podía ser de otro forma, Nike. Cubre mejor que otros cuellos térmicos que he tenido antes.

  • Keeps the chilly wind off your face

    VictorP953836349

    Fit well enough but a bit of a tight fit when you pull the snood over your head. But will keep that chilly wind off your face.

  • Ottimo prodotto

    MatteoRayD862315217

    Fine come materiale, quindi poco ingombrante anche da mettere sotto un casco, tiene adeguatamente caldo.

Nike Academy Dri-FIT voetbalcol

Nike Academy

€ 24,99

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