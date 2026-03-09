Nike Academy Dri-FIT voetbalcol

Cuello térmico
RamonB206274812
Ajusta muy bien al cuello y a las orejas. Buen material. No es gordito pero cumple su función. Calidad como no podía ser de otro forma, Nike. Cubre mejor que otros cuellos térmicos que he tenido antes.
Gerecyclede materialen
Houd je gezicht warm en droog met deze zweetafvoerende col. De mesh rond de mond is ventilerend, en de col blijft goed op zijn plek bij je oren, neus en mond.
Nike Academy
Houd je gezicht warm en droog met deze zweetafvoerende col. De mesh rond de mond is ventilerend, en de col blijft goed op zijn plek bij je oren, neus en mond.
Standaardverzending kost € 5 voor Nike members bij bestellingen van minder dan € 50, voor gasten bij bestellingen van minder dan € 99.
Kosteloos ophalen bij de Store en gratis retourneren binnen 30 dagen. Er zijn uitzonderingen van toepassing.
4.8 sterren
Cuello térmico
RamonB206274812
Ajusta muy bien al cuello y a las orejas. Buen material. No es gordito pero cumple su función. Calidad como no podía ser de otro forma, Nike. Cubre mejor que otros cuellos térmicos que he tenido antes.
Keeps the chilly wind off your face
VictorP953836349
Fit well enough but a bit of a tight fit when you pull the snood over your head. But will keep that chilly wind off your face.
Ottimo prodotto
MatteoRayD862315217
Fine come materiale, quindi poco ingombrante anche da mettere sotto un casco, tiene adeguatamente caldo.
Nike Academy