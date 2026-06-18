Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Dri-FIT cropped damesjack met ruimvallende pasvorm

very nice!
LucianeB762639165
Dresses really well and it is very pretty!
Gerecyclede materialen
Dit product is gemaakt met minstens 75% gerecyclede polyestervezels
Getailleerd en klaar om te bewegen. Het PerfectStretch jack beweegt de hele dag met je mee dankzij de lichte stretchstof die in vier richtingen met je meebeweegt en de zweetafvoerende technologie. De ruime pasvorm en luchtige geplooide achterkant zorgen voor ultiem comfort bij elke activiteit.
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Getailleerd en klaar om te bewegen. Het PerfectStretch jack beweegt de hele dag met je mee dankzij de lichte stretchstof die in vier richtingen met je meebeweegt en de zweetafvoerende technologie. De ruime pasvorm en luchtige geplooide achterkant zorgen voor ultiem comfort bij elke activiteit.
Standaardverzending kost € 5 voor Nike members bij bestellingen van minder dan € 50, voor gasten bij bestellingen van minder dan € 99.
Kosteloos ophalen bij de Store en gratis retourneren binnen 30 dagen. Er zijn uitzonderingen van toepassing.
4.6 sterren
very nice!
LucianeB762639165
Dresses really well and it is very pretty!
Just not for me
KM
Cropped outwear is not what I would normally add to my wardrobe, but it has some good qualities I like. Pros: I’ve always appreciated The Nike Dri-Fit material it does what it's designed to do—it's effective, stylish and looks great. I love the adjustable wrists they’re such a great touch, it keeps the loose-fit aesthetic functional so my arms aren't drowning in the sleeves. Cons: I question the pleated section in the back, it feels unnecessary to me, making it a personal no. Final Thoughts: Overall it's a solid product, not a bad jacket by any means, just not a personal choice I would make but definitely a great piece to fit your style.
Product gratis ontvangen of beoordeeld als onderdeel van een prijs of een weggeefactie, of in ruil voor korting.
#productsprovidedbynike
Wierd fit
Jamie3030
I am not a big fan of this cropped jacket. It does say loose fit so I would size down if you want it to be more form fitting. In my opinion the width of the jacket is very large but the arms are only slightly larger. It looked wierd when I tried it on because the jacket looked huge but its cropped so it ended up feeling off. I do wish I got a smaller size because I think that would have made a huge difference. The material feels nice, well made and looked the same after I washed it.
Product gratis ontvangen of beoordeeld als onderdeel van een prijs of een weggeefactie, of in ruil voor korting.
#productsprovidedbynike
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch