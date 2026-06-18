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Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Dri-FIT cropped damesjack met ruimvallende pasvorm - Midnight Navy/Zwart/Dark Obsidian

Gerecyclede materialen

Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch

Dri-FIT cropped jack met ruimvallende pasvorm voor dames

€ 129,99
Midnight Navy/Zwart/Dark Obsidian
Zwart/Zwart/Dark Smoke Grey
Selecteer maatMaatwijzer

Dit product is gemaakt met minstens 75% gerecyclede polyestervezels

Getailleerd en klaar om te bewegen. Het PerfectStretch jack beweegt de hele dag met je mee dankzij de lichte stretchstof die in vier richtingen met je meebeweegt en de zweetafvoerende technologie. De ruime pasvorm en luchtige geplooide achterkant zorgen voor ultiem comfort bij elke activiteit.


  • Weergegeven kleur: Midnight Navy/Zwart/Dark Obsidian
  • Stijl: IB8986-410

Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch

€ 129,99

Getailleerd en klaar om te bewegen. Het PerfectStretch jack beweegt de hele dag met je mee dankzij de lichte stretchstof die in vier richtingen met je meebeweegt en de zweetafvoerende technologie. De ruime pasvorm en luchtige geplooide achterkant zorgen voor ultiem comfort bij elke activiteit.

Voordelen

  • Nike Dri-FIT technologie voert zweet weg van de huid voor snellere verdamping, zodat je droog en comfortabel blijft.
  • Verstel de boorden eenvoudig onderweg met drukknoopjes.

Productgegevens

  • Verborgen drukknoopsluiting aan de voorkant
  • Zakken op de naden
  • Kenmerkend ophanglusje achter op de kraag
  • Body: 83-88% polyester/12-17% elastaan; Vlakken/knokkelzijde zak: 83% polyester/17% elastaan; Mesh: 91% polyester/9% elastaan.
  • De materiaalpercentages kunnen verschillen. Kijk op het label voor de werkelijke samenstelling.
  • Kan in de wasmachine
  • Geïmporteerd
  • Weergegeven kleur: Midnight Navy/Zwart/Dark Obsidian
  • Stijl: IB8986-410

Maat en pasvorm

    • Het model draagt maat S en is 1,75 m lang
    • Ruimvallende pasvorm: met een fijne, ruimvallende pasvorm
  • Maatwijzer

Verzending en retourneren

Standaardverzending kost € 5 voor Nike members bij bestellingen van minder dan € 50, voor gasten bij bestellingen van minder dan € 99.

Kosteloos ophalen bij de Store en gratis retourneren binnen 30 dagen. Er zijn uitzonderingen van toepassing.

Zo wordt het gemaakt

    • Het gerecyclede polyester dat wordt gebruikt in Nike producten begint als gerecyclede plastic flessen. De flessen worden schoongemaakt, tot vlokken versnipperd en in pellets omgezet. Van die pellets wordt nieuw garen van hoge kwaliteit gesponnen dat we in onze producten gebruiken voor optimale performance en verminderde belasting van het milieu.
    • Het recyclen van polyester leidt niet alleen tot minder restafval, maar er wordt bij dit proces ook tot 30% minder CO2 uitgestoten dan bij de productie van nieuw polyester. Nike haalt jaarlijks gemiddeld 1 miljard plastic flessen van stortplaatsen en waterwegen.

Beoordelingen (23)

4.6 sterren

  • very nice!

    LucianeB762639165

    Dresses really well and it is very pretty!

  • Just not for me

    KM

    Cropped outwear is not what I would normally add to my wardrobe, but it has some good qualities I like. Pros: I’ve always appreciated The Nike Dri-Fit material it does what it's designed to do—it's effective, stylish and looks great. I love the adjustable wrists they’re such a great touch, it keeps the loose-fit aesthetic functional so my arms aren't drowning in the sleeves. Cons: I question the pleated section in the back, it feels unnecessary to me, making it a personal no. Final Thoughts: Overall it's a solid product, not a bad jacket by any means, just not a personal choice I would make but definitely a great piece to fit your style.

    Product gratis ontvangen of beoordeeld als onderdeel van een prijs of een weggeefactie, of in ruil voor korting.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Wierd fit

    Jamie3030

    I am not a big fan of this cropped jacket. It does say loose fit so I would size down if you want it to be more form fitting. In my opinion the width of the jacket is very large but the arms are only slightly larger. It looked wierd when I tried it on because the jacket looked huge but its cropped so it ended up feeling off. I do wish I got a smaller size because I think that would have made a huge difference. The material feels nice, well made and looked the same after I washed it.

    Product gratis ontvangen of beoordeeld als onderdeel van een prijs of een weggeefactie, of in ruil voor korting.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Dri-FIT cropped damesjack met ruimvallende pasvorm

Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch

€ 129,99

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