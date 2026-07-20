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Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Dri-FIT hoodie voor heren - Zwart/Zwart/Dark Smoke Grey

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft

Dri-FIT hoodie voor heren

€ 109,99
Zwart/Zwart/Dark Smoke Grey
Dark Hazel/Zwart/Velvet Brown
Camo Green/Zwart/Outdoor Green
Selecteer maatMaatwijzer

Vind je rust met Nike 24.7. Deze zweetafvoerende hoodie is gemaakt voor bewust herstel en je dagelijkse voorbereiding en biedt comfort op een hoger niveau. Ons ImpossiblySoft materiaal geeft de hoodie een verfijnde, nette look en een geweldig zacht en soepel gevoel – perfect voor je cooldown én comeback.


  • Weergegeven kleur: Zwart/Zwart/Dark Smoke Grey
  • Stijl: IR8807-010

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft

€ 109,99

Vind je rust met Nike 24.7. Deze zweetafvoerende hoodie is gemaakt voor bewust herstel en je dagelijkse voorbereiding en biedt comfort op een hoger niveau. Ons ImpossiblySoft materiaal geeft de hoodie een verfijnde, nette look en een geweldig zacht en soepel gevoel – perfect voor je cooldown én comeback.

Optimaliseer je herstel

Bij Nike 24.7 draait alles om comfort. Deze op performance geïnspireerde essentials zijn gemaakt om je vóór en na je training te ondersteunen, zodat je alles uit elk moment kunt halen.

Blijf droog

De Nike Dri-FIT-technologie werkt zweetafvoerend en zorgt voor snellere verdamping, zodat je droog en comfortabel blijft.

Meer pluspunten

  • Ons ImpossiblySoft materiaal is een soepel double-knit materiaal dat gemaakt is om de hele dag in te bewegen.
  • De raglanmouwen met flexibele pasvorm zorgen dat je je vrij en natuurlijk kunt bewegen.

Productgegevens

  • Kenmerkende ophanglus
  • Zak aan de voorkant
  • Body: 51% polyester/25% modal/15% katoen/9% elastaan. Voering capuchon: 51% polyester/25% modal / 15% katoen / 9% elastaan. Zak (bij de palm): 79% modal/21% polyester.
  • Kan in de wasmachine
  • Geïmporteerd
  • Weergegeven kleur: Zwart/Zwart/Dark Smoke Grey
  • Stijl: IR8807-010

Maat en pasvorm

    • Het model draagt maat M en is 1,84 m lang
    • Ruimvallende pasvorm: met een fijne, ruimvallende pasvorm
  • Maatwijzer

Verzending en retourneren

Standaardverzending kost € 5 voor Nike members bij bestellingen van minder dan € 50, voor gasten bij bestellingen van minder dan € 99.

Kosteloos ophalen bij de Store en gratis retourneren binnen 30 dagen. Er zijn uitzonderingen van toepassing.

Beoordelingen (21)

4.8 sterren

  • Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Men's Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie Review

    Brandon

    The Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Men's Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie is next level soft. This hoodie is the epitome of comfortable thanks to the breathable Dri-FIT material and perfect fit. This hoodie is also very versatile. I enjoy wearing this hoodie around town or lifting at the gym. Since there is no fleece-lined layer, I can do a variety of activities and not be too warm. Additionally, it has the ability to be dressed up for a night out or dressed down to hang around my apartment. I really like the simple design of this hoodie with soft lines and discrete hints of Nike. The placement of the 24.7 Nike logo on the left sleeve is classy and the extra zipper pockets are practical. Overall, this hoodie performs very well, but it comes at a steep price point. Given the quality and comfort, I would highly recommend this hoodie to anyone, but it is a bit of an investment.

    Product gratis ontvangen of beoordeeld als onderdeel van een prijs of een weggeefactie, of in ruil voor korting.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Men's Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie

    Cthegr8

    If your daily style leans toward clean, modern streetwear or elevated athleisure, this hoodie hits the sweet spot. Nike completely stripped away the loud, athletic branding. There are no massive chest swooshes or contrasting graphics—just incredibly subtle, low-contrast detailing. It features a relaxed, standard fit. It’s roomy enough through the chest and shoulders to feel completely unrestricted, but the hem and cuffs are tapered just enough to keep the silhouette sharp and clean. The crossover hood design sits flat and neat against your back when it's down, avoiding that bulky "hunchback" look. The front kangaroo pocket is seamless and deep enough to securely hold a phone and keys without sagging awkwardly. What makes this hoodie a standout daily staple is how effortlessly it bridges the gap between couch lounging, weekend coffee runs, and casual social settings. Its incredibly smooth, silky texture gives it a premium feel that will make it the first thing you want to grab out of your closet, while the complete lack of hardware like zippers or drawstrings ensures a clean, no-fuss design that functions as an excellent, bulk-free mid-layer. The Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Hoodie shines brightest as a luxury daily uniform piece. If you’re looking for a rugged hoodie to beat up during yard work, look elsewhere. But if you want a sleek, incredibly comfortable, low-profile pullover that elevates your everyday casual look, it’s a premier choice that justifies its premium price tag through sheer comfort and style.

    Product gratis ontvangen of beoordeeld als onderdeel van een prijs of een weggeefactie, of in ruil voor korting.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • My new favorite hoodie

    Andre

    This hoodie is so incredibly soft. It just feels super comfortable to put on. I use it mostly for lounging around the house/chill errands and it’s perfect. The pocket is big and zippered and it fits super easily. Looks great too—I’m a big fan

    Product gratis ontvangen of beoordeeld als onderdeel van een prijs of een weggeefactie, of in ruil voor korting.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Dri-FIT hoodie voor heren

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft

€ 109,99

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