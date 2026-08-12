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Older Kids Shorts

(134)
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
€ 27,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
€ 27,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts
€ 37,99
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
€ 22,99
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
+6
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
€ 29,99
Nike Pro Fleece
Nike Pro Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Shorts
Nike Pro Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Shorts
€ 37,99
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
€ 19,99
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
€ 34,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Fleece Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Fleece Shorts
€ 39,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') 7.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') 7.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Shorts
€ 34,99
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
€ 27,99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
€ 29,99
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Crossover
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
€ 24,99
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
€ 37,99
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Dri-FIT Diamond Woven Shorts
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Jordan
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Diamond Woven Shorts
€ 44,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts (Extended Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts (Extended Size)
€ 27,99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
€ 34,99
FFF Strike
FFF Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
FFF Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
€ 37,99
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
€ 42,99
Nike Tech Fleece
Nike Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
Nike Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
€ 59,99
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
€ 32,99
CR7 Academy
CR7 Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
CR7 Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
€ 34,99
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
€ 59,99
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Bestseller
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
€ 42,99
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Nike Sportswear City Utility Older Kids' Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Older Kids' Shorts
€ 44,99
Netherlands Strike
Netherlands Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
Netherlands Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
€ 37,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
€ 34,99
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Kylian Mbappé Academy Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
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Kylian Mbappé Academy
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
€ 34,99
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
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F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
€ 42,99
Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Third
Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
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Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
€ 42,99
Turkey 2026 Stadium Home
Turkey 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Turkey 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
€ 42,99
England 2026 Stadium Home
England 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Bestseller
England 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
€ 42,99
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Away
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
€ 42,99
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 20.5 (approx.) Football Shorts
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Nike Academy
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 20.5 (approx.) Football Shorts
€ 19,99
Beşiktaş J.K.
Beşiktaş J.K. Older Kids' Nike Football Knit Shorts
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Beşiktaş J.K.
Older Kids' Nike Football Knit Shorts
€ 42,99
Nike MAVN
Nike MAVN Girls' Dri-FIT High-Rise 18cm (approx.) Shorts
Nike MAVN
Girls' Dri-FIT High-Rise 18cm (approx.) Shorts
€ 44,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
€ 27,99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') 13cm (approx.) French Terry Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') 13cm (approx.) French Terry Shorts
€ 34,99
Nigeria 2026 Stadium Home
Nigeria 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nigeria 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
€ 42,99
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Girls' Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Club
Girls' Woven Shorts
€ 39,99
Nike Sportswear Tech
Nike Sportswear Tech Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Shorts
Nike Sportswear Tech
Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Shorts
€ 59,99
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' 15cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' 15cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
€ 34,99
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
€ 27,99
FFF 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
FFF 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Sold Out
FFF 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
€ 42,99
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
€ 42,99
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Shorts
€ 34,99
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Home
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
€ 42,99
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' P6 Brazil Retro Knit Shorts
Jordan
Older Kids' P6 Brazil Retro Knit Shorts
€ 34,99
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Nike Sportswear City Utility Older Kids' Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Older Kids' Shorts
€ 44,99
Netherlands Strike
Netherlands Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
Netherlands Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
€ 37,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
€ 34,99
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Kylian Mbappé Academy Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
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Kylian Mbappé Academy
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
€ 34,99
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Just In
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
€ 42,99
Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Third
Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Just In
Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
€ 42,99
Turkey 2026 Stadium Home
Turkey 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Turkey 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
€ 42,99
England 2026 Stadium Home
England 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Bestseller
England 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
€ 42,99
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Away
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
€ 42,99
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 20.5 (approx.) Football Shorts
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Nike Academy
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 20.5 (approx.) Football Shorts
€ 19,99
Beşiktaş J.K.
Beşiktaş J.K. Older Kids' Nike Football Knit Shorts
Just In
Beşiktaş J.K.
Older Kids' Nike Football Knit Shorts
€ 42,99
Nike MAVN
Nike MAVN Girls' Dri-FIT High-Rise 18cm (approx.) Shorts
Nike MAVN
Girls' Dri-FIT High-Rise 18cm (approx.) Shorts
€ 44,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
€ 27,99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') 13cm (approx.) French Terry Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') 13cm (approx.) French Terry Shorts
€ 34,99
Nigeria 2026 Stadium Home
Nigeria 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nigeria 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
€ 42,99
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Girls' Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Club
Girls' Woven Shorts
€ 39,99
Nike Sportswear Tech
Nike Sportswear Tech Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Shorts
Nike Sportswear Tech
Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Shorts
€ 59,99
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' 15cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' 15cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
€ 34,99
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
€ 27,99
FFF 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
FFF 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Sold Out
FFF 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
€ 42,99
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
€ 42,99
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Shorts
€ 34,99
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Home
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
€ 42,99
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' P6 Brazil Retro Knit Shorts
Jordan
Older Kids' P6 Brazil Retro Knit Shorts
€ 34,99