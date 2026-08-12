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Older Kids Jackets

Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Nike Sportswear All Day Play Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Jacket
+1
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Jacket
€ 84,99
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Nike Sportswear All Day Play Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Mid-Length Puffer Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Mid-Length Puffer Jacket
€ 99,99
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
+1
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
€ 79,99
Nike Sportswear 'All Day Play'
Nike Sportswear 'All Day Play' Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose Hooded Puffer Jacket
Nike Sportswear 'All Day Play'
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose Hooded Puffer Jacket
€ 104,99
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Windrunner Older Kids' Hooded Repel Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Older Kids' Hooded Repel Jacket
€ 64,99
Nike Sportswear Collection Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Collection Windrunner Older Kids' Denim Jacket
Nike Sportswear Collection Windrunner
Older Kids' Denim Jacket
€ 69,99
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Jacket
Nike Tech
Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Jacket
€ 79,99
Chelsea F.C.
Chelsea F.C. Older Kids' Nike Football Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket
Chelsea F.C.
Older Kids' Nike Football Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket
€ 94,99
F.C. Barcelona Away
F.C. Barcelona Away Older Kids' Kobe Football Woven Jacket
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Away
Older Kids' Kobe Football Woven Jacket
€ 59,99
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Girls' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Girls' Full-Zip Hoodie
€ 79,99
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Nike Sportswear City Utility Older Kids' Jacket
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Older Kids' Jacket
€ 74,99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Tracksuit
€ 59,99
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Kids' Repel UV Training Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Kids' Repel UV Training Jacket
€ 54,99
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Kids' Repel UV Training Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Kids' Repel UV Training Jacket
€ 69,99
Nike MAVN
Nike MAVN Girls' Water-Repellent UV Woven Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike MAVN
Girls' Water-Repellent UV Woven Jacket
€ 89,99
F.C. Barcelona Home
F.C. Barcelona Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
€ 89,99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Woven Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Woven Jacket
€ 69,99
Nike ACG 'Lava Flow'
Nike ACG 'Lava Flow' Older Kids' Therma-FIT ADV Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Lava Flow'
Older Kids' Therma-FIT ADV Jacket
€ 164,99
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Kids' Repel UV Training Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Kids' Repel UV Training Jacket
€ 54,99
F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro
F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
€ 79,99
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Older Kids' Utility Gilet
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Older Kids' Utility Gilet
€ 69,99
Kylian Mbappé
Kylian Mbappé Older Kids' Nike Football Woven Tracksuit
Just In
Kylian Mbappé
Older Kids' Nike Football Woven Tracksuit
€ 84,99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
€ 59,99
Nigeria
Nigeria Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nigeria
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
€ 89,99