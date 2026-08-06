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Older Kids Trousers & Tights

(142)
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit Bottoms
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit Bottoms
€ 37,99
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
+1
Bestseller
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
€ 37,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
€ 27,99
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
+5
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
€ 69,99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
+6
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
€ 39,99
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Big Kids' (Boys') Open-Hem Trousers
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Big Kids' (Boys') Open-Hem Trousers
€ 69,99
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Trousers
Nike Tech
Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Trousers
€ 69,99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
€ 49,99
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
€ 32,99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
€ 59,99
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Girls' High-Waisted Flared Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Classic
Girls' High-Waisted Flared Leggings
€ 32,99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Loose Trousers
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Boys') Loose Trousers
€ 49,99
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Flared Leggings
Jordan
Older Kids' Flared Leggings
€ 29,99
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Classic
Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
€ 29,99
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Pants
€ 37,99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Loose Trousers
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Boys') Loose Trousers
€ 49,99
Nike One
Nike One Girls' Dri-FIT Flared Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Girls' Dri-FIT Flared Leggings
€ 34,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
€ 34,99
Netherlands Club Fleece
Netherlands Club Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
Netherlands Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
€ 44,99
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
€ 27,99
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Woven Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Woven Trousers
€ 47,99
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side Men's Nike Football Fleece Joggers
Just In
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side
Men's Nike Football Fleece Joggers
€ 49,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Shorts
€ 27,99
Nike MAVN
Nike MAVN Girls' Dri-FIT High-Rise 18cm (approx.) Shorts
Promo Exclusion
Nike MAVN
Girls' Dri-FIT High-Rise 18cm (approx.) Shorts
€ 44,99
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
€ 34,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
€ 27,99
England Tech Fleece
England Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pants
England Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pants
€ 84,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') 7.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') 7.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Shorts
€ 34,99
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Girls' Joggers
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Girls' Joggers
€ 69,99
FFF
FFF Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
FFF
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
€ 89,99
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Jogger
Just In
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Jogger
€ 69,99
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
Just In
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
€ 44,99
Nike Studio Fleece
Nike Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Trousers
Just In
Nike Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Trousers
€ 44,99
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Jumbo Jumpman Fleece Pants
Just In
Jordan
Older Kids' Jumbo Jumpman Fleece Pants
€ 39,99
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
Just In
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
€ 49,99
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
Just In
Nike Mavn
Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
€ 74,99
Nike Tech Fleece
Nike Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Joggers
Just In
Nike Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Joggers
€ 79,99
England Strike
England Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
England Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
€ 64,99
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Nike Mavn
Girls' High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
€ 69,99
F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro
F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
€ 79,99
F.C. Barcelona Strike Away
F.C. Barcelona Strike Away Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Soccer Knit Trousers
Just In
F.C. Barcelona Strike Away
Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Soccer Knit Trousers
€ 64,99
F.C. Barcelona Away
F.C. Barcelona Away Older Kids' Kobe Football Woven Trousers
Just In
F.C. Barcelona Away
Older Kids' Kobe Football Woven Trousers
€ 54,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts (Extended Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts (Extended Size)
€ 27,99
Nike Sportswear Air Max
Nike Sportswear Air Max Older Kids' Fleece Joggers
Just In
Nike Sportswear Air Max
Older Kids' Fleece Joggers
€ 54,99
F.C. Barcelona Strike Fourth
F.C. Barcelona Strike Fourth Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Strike Fourth
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
€ 59,99
Brazil Academy Pro
Brazil Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Brazil Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
€ 54,99
Netherlands Tech Fleece
Netherlands Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pants
Netherlands Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pants
€ 84,99
Nigeria
Nigeria Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nigeria
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
€ 89,99
Paris Saint-Germain Club Fleece
Paris Saint-Germain Club Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
Paris Saint-Germain Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
€ 44,99
F.C. Barcelona Home
F.C. Barcelona Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
€ 89,99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Trousers
€ 49,99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Kids' Loose Open-Hem Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Kids' Loose Open-Hem Trousers
€ 39,99
Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Older Kids' Denim Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear Collection
Older Kids' Denim Cargo Trousers
€ 74,99
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
€ 64,99
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Nike Sportswear City Utility Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
€ 59,99
Nike Pro Fleece
Nike Pro Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Joggers
Nike Pro Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Joggers
€ 44,99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Woven Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Woven Trousers
€ 59,99
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' Therma-FIT High-Waisted Knit Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Mavn
Girls' Therma-FIT High-Waisted Knit Trousers
€ 64,99
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
€ 84,99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Tracksuit Bottoms
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Tracksuit Bottoms
€ 49,99
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Nike Sportswear City Utility Older Kids' Woven Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Older Kids' Woven Trousers
€ 69,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts (Extended Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts (Extended Size)
€ 27,99
Netherlands Strike
Netherlands Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Netherlands Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
€ 64,99
Brazil Academy Pro
Brazil Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Brazil Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
€ 79,99
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Woven Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Woven Cargo Trousers
€ 59,99
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Girls' Open-Hem Trousers
+1
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Girls' Open-Hem Trousers
€ 39,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Full-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Full-Length Leggings
€ 47,99
Kobe
Kobe Older Kids' Dri-FIT Fleece Basketball Trousers
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Fleece Basketball Trousers
€ 59,99
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Boys') Tights
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Older Kids' (Boys') Tights
€ 37,99
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Woven Joggers
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Woven Joggers
€ 39,99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Woven Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Woven Tracksuit
€ 74,99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Hooded Tracksuit
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Hooded Tracksuit
€ 79,99
Paris Saint-Germain Club Fleece
Paris Saint-Germain Club Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
Paris Saint-Germain Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
€ 44,99
F.C. Barcelona Home
F.C. Barcelona Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
€ 89,99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Trousers
€ 49,99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Kids' Loose Open-Hem Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Kids' Loose Open-Hem Trousers
€ 39,99
Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Older Kids' Denim Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear Collection
Older Kids' Denim Cargo Trousers
€ 74,99
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
€ 64,99
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Nike Sportswear City Utility Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
€ 59,99
Nike Pro Fleece
Nike Pro Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Joggers
Nike Pro Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Joggers
€ 44,99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Woven Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Woven Trousers
€ 59,99
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' Therma-FIT High-Waisted Knit Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Mavn
Girls' Therma-FIT High-Waisted Knit Trousers
€ 64,99
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
€ 84,99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Tracksuit Bottoms
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Tracksuit Bottoms
€ 49,99
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Nike Sportswear City Utility Older Kids' Woven Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Older Kids' Woven Trousers
€ 69,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts (Extended Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts (Extended Size)
€ 27,99
Netherlands Strike
Netherlands Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Netherlands Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
€ 64,99
Brazil Academy Pro
Brazil Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Brazil Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
€ 79,99
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Woven Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Woven Cargo Trousers
€ 59,99
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Girls' Open-Hem Trousers
+1
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Girls' Open-Hem Trousers
€ 39,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Full-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Full-Length Leggings
€ 47,99
Kobe
Kobe Older Kids' Dri-FIT Fleece Basketball Trousers
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Fleece Basketball Trousers
€ 59,99
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Boys') Tights
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Older Kids' (Boys') Tights
€ 37,99
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Woven Joggers
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Woven Joggers
€ 39,99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Woven Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Woven Tracksuit
€ 74,99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Hooded Tracksuit
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Hooded Tracksuit
€ 79,99