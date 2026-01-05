What Are the Health Benefits of Exercise?

Regular exercise delivers powerful health benefits for both your body and mind. It strengthens the cardiovascular system, improves metabolic health, enhances mental health and brain function, and supports better sleep and longevity.

"If exercise could be bottled up into pill form, it would be the most widely prescribed drug in the world for the numerous health benefits it has", said Todd Buckingham, Ph.D., lead exercise physiologist at Mary Free Bed Sports Rehabilitation.

Even brief movement can improve emotional well-being, and the benefits of physical activity add up quickly. Below, learn the key health benefits of exercise, how much you really need, and how to safely start your own physical fitness programme.