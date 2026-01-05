What Are the Health Benefits of Exercise?

5 Benefits of Regular Exercise for Your Body and Mind
Health & wellness
Discover the science-backed health benefits of exercise, from improved heart and brain health to better mood, sleep and longevity, plus how much activity you need.
Regular exercise delivers powerful health benefits for both your body and mind. It strengthens the cardiovascular system, improves metabolic health, enhances mental health and brain function, and supports better sleep and longevity.
"If exercise could be bottled up into pill form, it would be the most widely prescribed drug in the world for the numerous health benefits it has", said Todd Buckingham, Ph.D., lead exercise physiologist at Mary Free Bed Sports Rehabilitation.
Even brief movement can improve emotional well-being, and the benefits of physical activity add up quickly. Below, learn the key health benefits of exercise, how much you really need, and how to safely start your own physical fitness programme.
At a Glance: Key Health Benefits of Exercise
- Supports the cardiovascular system and improves VO₂ max
- Lowers blood pressure and improves LDL/HDL cholesterol balance
- Reduces insulin resistance and lowers risk for type 2 diabetes
- Helps preserve muscle and bone mineral density as you age
- Enhances neuroplasticity, memory and cognitive function
- Boosts immune system activity and reduces inflammation
- Improves sleep quality, energy and circadian rhythm
- Supports healthy body weight and longevity
How Much Exercise Do You Need?
Regular movement adds up quickly. For meaningful exercise health benefits, most adults should aim for:
- 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity per week (e.g., brisk walking, cycling, light jogging)
- OR 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity
- Plus two or more full-body strength-training sessions weekly
Even small amounts of movement can deliver benefits of physical activity, especially for mood, energy and metabolic health.
Physical Health Benefits of Exercise
Consistent exercise strengthens the heart, lungs and other systems that keep you alive and well.
1. Supports Heart Health
Heart disease is the leading cause of death worldwide, but regular aerobic exercise is one of the most effective tools for prevention.
"Your heart is a muscle just like the other muscles in your body. If you exercise your heart on a regular basis, it will become stronger", said Buckingham.
A stronger heart pumps more blood per beat, lowering the force on your arteries and helping reduce blood pressure, a key factor in preventing heart attack and stroke.
2. Supports Metabolic Health and Healthy Weight
Exercise helps your body use glucose more efficiently, reducing insulin resistance and lowering risk for type 2 diabetes. It also supports healthy weight management by increasing daily energy expenditure.
For those who are overweight or obese, losing even 5 to 7% of their body weight can significantly reduce diabetes risk, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK).
3. Strengthens Bones and Protects Against Osteoporosis
Weight-bearing exercise helps maintain bone mineral density, which naturally declines with age.
"Weight-bearing exercise puts an up-and-down force on your spine, and that's what triggers the process of building bone", said Brendan Kirk, D.P.T., C.S.C.S., a board-certified orthopaedic specialist.
Activities like strength training, jogging, stair climbing, tennis and yoga all help reduce osteoporosis risk.
4. Boosts Immune Function
Exercise helps immune cells circulate more effectively and enhances their ability to identify pathogens, supporting your body's defences.
A 2021 study in the British Journal of Sports Medicine found that people who exercised regularly experienced fewer COVID-19 complications.
Moderation matters. Extremely high training loads without rest may temporarily weaken immunity.
5. Supports Longevity
Long-term studies link consistent physical activity to a significantly longer lifespan. Exercise for longevity helps reduce inflammation, maintain mitochondrial health and support vital systems associated with ageing.
Mental Health Benefits of Exercise
Exercise improves emotional well-being by regulating mood, reducing stress and supporting mental resilience.
Regular physical activity increases levels of endorphins, serotonin and dopamine, brain chemicals linked to improved mood and reduced anxiety. It also decreases levels of stress hormones like cortisol.
These changes may help reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Brain and Cognitive Benefits
Exercise promotes neuroplasticity, the brain's ability to grow, adapt and stay sharp.
"Not only does physical activity play a role in our physical health, but it also has tremendous benefits to our brains", said Buckingham.
Exercise supports:
- Improved memory and learning
- Enhanced executive function and focus
- Lower risk of cognitive decline, including Alzheimer's disease
A 2025 JAMDA study found that moderate to vigorous physical activity at any dose reduces the risk of dementia.
Sleep and Energy Benefits
Physical activity improves sleep quality and supports a healthy circadian rhythm. Regular exercise can help you:
- Fall asleep faster
- Stay asleep longer
- Increase deep, restorative sleep
Better sleep translates directly into improved daytime energy, focus and mood stability.
Everyday Function and Injury Prevention
Stronger muscles and better mobility help your body move with ease and reduce injury risk.
Without physical activity, adults can lose 3 to 8% of their muscle mass per decade starting around age 30, a rate that accelerates after 60.
Strength training and mobility work help maintain balance, coordination and functional strength, all essential for staying independent.
"Strengthening the muscles can decrease the risk of falls", said Buckingham. Falls are one of the most critical factors in injury prevention for older adults.
Types of Exercise and Their Benefits
Mixing activities ensures you support all major systems, from heart and lungs to muscles and bones.
- Aerobic exercise (running, brisk walking, cycling): supports cardiovascular system, VO₂ max and metabolic health
- Strength training (weights, bands, body-weight): builds muscle, supports joints and increases bone density
- Flexibility and mobility (yoga, stretching): improves range of motion and reduces injury risk
- High-intensity interval training (HIIT): efficiently boosts cardiovascular fitness and metabolic function
- Balance and stability training: helps prevent falls and improves motor control
How to Start Safely
- Start with small, manageable sessions (10 to 15 minutes).
- Build gradually, increasing only one variable at a time (intensity, duration or frequency).
- Warm up with 3 to 5 minutes of light movement.
- Prioritise proper form during strength exercises.
- Leave 48 hours between strength sessions for the same muscle group.
- Check with a healthcare provider if you have a chronic condition or are returning after injury.
Exercise FAQ
How much exercise is needed for health benefits?
Can you get health benefits from walking?
Is it ever too late to start exercising?
How quickly will I notice health benefits from exercise?
You may feel mood and energy improvements immediately. Strength and muscle gains typically begin within two to three weeks, with visible changes after eight to 10 weeks. Cardiovascular improvements can occur within one week.
What if I can't meet the guidelines, does a little exercise still help?
Absolutely. Even 10-minute sessions can improve metabolic health, mood, circulation and mobility. More movement simply adds more benefits.