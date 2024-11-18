Nike athlete: Bebe Vio

Bebe Vio
Bebe Vio knows no bounds. She redefined victory to become the world's top wheelchair fencer. Now, the Italian athlete is a catalyst for change.
Bebe Vio
Discipline: Fencing
Nationality: Italian
Born: 04/03/1997
"My greatest act of rebellion is my return to fencing. People said I would never be able to do it. I never believed them."
As a 3x European, 4x World, and 2x Paralympic Champion, Bebe is a powerful force advocating for body positivity and inclusivity. Her style mirrors her character in the fencing ring: elegant, simple, athletic.
Adaptive Workouts
Join fitness trainer Courtney Fearon for our series of full-body workouts designed for any and every body. No limits, only on the Nike Training Club app. Scan the QR code to get moving.
Adaptive Workouts
Join fitness trainer Courtney Fearon for our series of full-body workouts designed for any and every body. No limits, only on the Nike Training Club app.
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