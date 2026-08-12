Walking shoes and trainers: support from the ground up
We've built our walking shoes and trainers to go the extra mile. Innovative features such as Nike Air cushioning and high-traction outsoles mean nothing stands between you and the open road. For maximum comfort, look out for our ultra-responsive ZoomX foam midsole. It delivers high energy return with every stride, so you can keep moving forward.
Designed for every pace and surface
Discover our choice of all-terrain walking shoes, designed with grippy soles for extra traction on tricky trails. Heading on an off-road adventure? Choose trainers equipped with the robust Vibram Megagrip outsole. Its specially engineered lug pattern is designed with wide spacing, giving you incredible traction on technical terrain. Prefer urban routes? Opt for our flexible walking trainers, designed with lightweight uppers enhanced with Flyknit technology. High-strength fibres create targeted areas, which offer support, stretch and breathability. Meanwhile, supportive overlays help centre your foot in the shoe to improve posture and help prevent injury.
Make every walk a soft ride
Enjoy cloud-like comfort, thanks to our cushioned trainers. They compress on landing to absorb the force of impact. For the highest level of cushioning, look for our trainers with a tall foam stack. This minimises impact, so you get a smooth ride while protecting your joints and muscles. The plush feel is combined with grooved rocker outsoles. We've engineered them specifically to absorb any bumps you hit along the way.
Ventilation when it counts
When you're ticking off the miles, you need shoes to keep you comfortable and focused. Look out for styles crafted with engineered mesh. This high-strength, high-performance material mixes tight and loose ventilation patterns for targeted breathability. You'll find tightly woven fabric in high-wear areas such as the toes, with open holes in the upper for maximum ventilation where you need it. For wet-weather walks and all-season wear, explore water-resistant uppers.
Walking shoes with smart details
We know how much the little things add up. That's why we've packed our walking trainers with thoughtful details. Think pull tabs on the heel and collar that make getting shoes on and off easy. For trail-running, we've added ankle gaiters to some styles to stop dirt and debris from getting into the shoe. You'll also find slim, cushioned collars that ensure plush comfort and a smart, streamlined look.
Join our journey
Protecting our planet for the next generations is a race we can't afford to lose. Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero carbon and zero waste future. To join us, choose walking shoes and trainers with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. Since 2008, we've made all our Nike Air units at our Oregon and Missouri facilities with at least 25% post-manufacturing waste.