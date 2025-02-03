  1. Shoes
Nike Air Zoom Spiridon Cage 2
undefined undefined
Promo Exclusion
Nike Air Zoom Spiridon Cage 2
Men's Shoes
$240
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
undefined undefined
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Women's Shoes
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
undefined undefined
Just In
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Men's Shoes
$220
Nike Alphafly 3 Blueprint
undefined undefined
Promo Exclusion
Nike Alphafly 3 Blueprint
Men's Road Racing Shoes
$370
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
undefined undefined
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Men's shoes
Nike Pegasus 41
undefined undefined
Just In
Nike Pegasus 41
Men's Road Running Shoes
$200
Nike Pegasus 41
undefined undefined
Just In
Nike Pegasus 41
Women's Road Running Shoes
$200
LeBron NXXT Genisus
undefined undefined
Just In
LeBron NXXT Genisus
Basketball Shoes
$220
Nike Pegasus 41 Blueprint
undefined undefined
Promo Exclusion
Nike Pegasus 41 Blueprint
Women's Road Running Shoes
$200
Nike Pegasus 41 PRM
undefined undefined
Just In
Nike Pegasus 41 PRM
Women's Road Running Shoes with Metallic Accents
$210
Nike Pegasus 41
undefined undefined
Promo Exclusion
Nike Pegasus 41
Men's Road Running Shoes (Extra Wide)
$200
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
undefined undefined
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Men's Shoes
$220
Nike Zoom Vomero Roam
undefined undefined
Nike Zoom Vomero Roam
Women's Winterized Shoes
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
undefined undefined
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Women's Shoes
Nike Alphafly 3 Blueprint
undefined undefined
Promo Exclusion
Nike Alphafly 3 Blueprint
Women's Road Racing Shoes
$370
Nike Zoom Vomero Roam
undefined undefined
Nike Zoom Vomero Roam
Men's Winterized Shoes
Nike Structure 25
undefined undefined
Just In
Nike Structure 25
Men's Road Running Shoes
$220
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy
MG High-Top Football Boot
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
undefined undefined
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Men's Shoes
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
undefined undefined
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Women's Shoes
LeBron Witness VIII
undefined undefined
Just In
LeBron Witness VIII
Basketball Shoes
$150
Nike Pegasus 41
undefined undefined
Just In
Nike Pegasus 41
Men's Road Running Shoes
$210
Nike Versair
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Versair
Women's Workout Shoes
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
undefined undefined
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Women's Shoes

Nike Air Zoom types for lightweight speed

Each Nike Air Zoom type is designed to look and feel fast. Smash your goals in Zoom trainers that combine high-performance foam in the midsole with Zoom Air units to deliver even more speed. Just choose your Zoom type and get relentless cushioning for dependable comfort on the court, track or gym floor.

Nike Zoom type trainers use flat, thin Air units to deliver responsiveness for quick movements and direction changes. Plus, you get springiness and explosive energy right off the mark. Air Zoom types with cushioning in the forefoot provide bounce for high-intensity moves. And you can go for Zoom trainers with a flexible break in the outsole to let your foot bend easily during burpees and lunges.

Whether you're chasing the next mile, shooting hoops or tearing up the field, there's an Air Zoom type to give you propulsion from start to finish. Ridiculously lightweight Nike Zoom trainers provide a smooth transition to make you feel like nothing's holding you back. So, let your feet take the glory with bright, fresh colourways or go classic in black or white.