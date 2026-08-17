  1. Basketball
    2. /
  2. Clothing
    3. /
  3. Socks

Women's Basketball Socks

(8)
Nike Elite 2.0
Nike Elite 2.0 Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Nike Elite 2.0
Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair)
$25
Jordan Elite
Jordan Elite Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Jordan Elite
Crew Socks (1 Pair)
$30
Jordan Elite
Jordan Elite Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Jordan Elite
Crew Socks (1 Pair)
$30
Nike Elite 2.0
Nike Elite 2.0 Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Nike Elite 2.0
Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair)
$25
Nike Elite Crew
Nike Elite Crew Basketball Socks
Nike Elite Crew
Basketball Socks
$25
Jordan Unicorn
Jordan Unicorn Dri-FIT ADV Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Recycled Materials
Jordan Unicorn
Dri-FIT ADV Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair)
30% off
Nike Elite 2.0
Nike Elite 2.0 Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Nike Elite 2.0
Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair)
$25
Nike Everyday Crew
Nike Everyday Crew Basketball Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Everyday Crew
Basketball Socks (3 Pairs)
30% off