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Older Kids Football Clothing

(62)
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Kylian Mbappé Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
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Kylian Mbappé Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
$45

20% Off at Cart

Kylian Mbappé Academy
Kylian Mbappé Academy Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Just In
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
$50

20% Off at Cart

Kylian Mbappé
Kylian Mbappé Older Kids' Nike Football Woven Tracksuit
Just In
Kylian Mbappé
Older Kids' Nike Football Woven Tracksuit
$120

20% Off at Cart

France x Jacquemus
France x Jacquemus Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Football Top
Bestseller
France x Jacquemus
Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Football Top
$70
NIKE FOOTBALL X LEGO® COLLECTION
NIKE FOOTBALL X LEGO® COLLECTION
Shop
France National Team 2026 Stadium Away
France National Team 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Bestseller
France National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
$100

20% Off at Cart

France National Team 2026 Stadium Home
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Recycled Materials
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
$100

20% Off at Cart

Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium Away
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
$100

20% Off at Cart

Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Home
Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
$100

20% Off at Cart

F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
$100

20% Off at Cart

Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Aero-FIT Football Shirt
$110

20% Off at Cart

Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Aero-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Aero-FIT Football Shorts
$110

20% Off at Cart

Brazil 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
Brazil 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
Recycled Materials
Brazil 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
$100
England 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
England 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
Recycled Materials
England 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
$100
England x Palace
England x Palace Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Football Top
Bestseller
England x Palace
Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Football Top
$70
Nike x Nigeria x Slawn
Nike x Nigeria x Slawn Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
Recycled Materials
Nike x Nigeria x Slawn
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
$70
Netherlands x Patta
Netherlands x Patta Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Football Top
Recycled Materials
Netherlands x Patta
Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Football Top
$70
Korea x PEACEMINUSONE
Korea x PEACEMINUSONE Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Football Top
Available in SNKRS
Korea x PEACEMINUSONE
Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Football Top
$70
Erling Haaland Club Fleece
Erling Haaland Club Fleece Older Kids' Nike Football Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Erling Haaland Club Fleece
Older Kids' Nike Football Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
$65
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Top
$30

20% Off at Cart

Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Football Shorts
$30
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Pants
$55

20% Off at Cart

Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve 1/4-Zip Football Drill Top
Bestseller
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve 1/4-Zip Football Drill Top
$65

20% Off at Cart

Nike Park26
Nike Park26 Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Park26
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit Jacket
$50
Australia 2026 Stadium Home
Australia 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Bestseller
Australia 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
$100
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Recycled Materials
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
$100
Australia 2026 Stadium Away
Australia 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
Australia 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
$100
England National Team 2026 Stadium Away
England National Team 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Bestseller
England National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
$100

20% Off at Cart

Australia Club
Australia Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
Australia Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
$65

20% Off at Cart

Kylian Mbappé Academy
Kylian Mbappé Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
$40
Australia Club
Australia Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
Australia Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
$80

20% Off at Cart

Australia
Australia Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
Australia
Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
$35

20% Off at Cart

Australia
Australia Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
Australia
Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
$35

20% Off at Cart

Australia
Australia Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
Bestseller
Australia
Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
$35

20% Off at Cart

Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
$100

20% Off at Cart

Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Home
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
$100
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
$100

20% Off at Cart

Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Bestseller
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
$100
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' T-Shirt Dress
Recycled Materials
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' T-Shirt Dress
$90

20% Off at Cart

Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Goalkeeper Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Goalkeeper Shirt
$70

20% Off at Cart

Croatia 2026 Stadium Away
Croatia 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
Croatia 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
$100

20% Off at Cart

Croatia 2026 Stadium Home
Croatia 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
Croatia 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
$130

20% Off at Cart

Australia
Australia Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
Australia
Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
$35

20% Off at Cart

England
England Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
Bestseller
England
Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
$50

20% Off at Cart

Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Aero-FIT Football Shirt
$110

20% Off at Cart

Australia 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
Australia 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
Australia 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
$115
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Recycled Materials
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
$100
Brazil 2026 Stadium Away
Brazil 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Brazil 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
$60
Tottenham Hotspur 2025/26 Stadium Home
Tottenham Hotspur 2025/26 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Tottenham Hotspur 2025/26 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
30% off
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Recycled Materials
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
$100
Australia 2026 Stadium Away
Australia 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
Australia 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
$100
England National Team 2026 Stadium Away
England National Team 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Bestseller
England National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
$100

20% Off at Cart

Australia Club
Australia Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
Australia Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
$65

20% Off at Cart

Kylian Mbappé Academy
Kylian Mbappé Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
$40
Australia Club
Australia Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
Australia Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
$80

20% Off at Cart

Australia
Australia Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
Australia
Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
$35

20% Off at Cart

Australia
Australia Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
Australia
Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
$35

20% Off at Cart

Australia
Australia Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
Bestseller
Australia
Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
$35

20% Off at Cart

Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
$100

20% Off at Cart

Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Home
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
$100
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
$100

20% Off at Cart

Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Bestseller
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
$100
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' T-Shirt Dress
Recycled Materials
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' T-Shirt Dress
$90

20% Off at Cart

Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Goalkeeper Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Goalkeeper Shirt
$70

20% Off at Cart

Croatia 2026 Stadium Away
Croatia 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
Croatia 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
$100

20% Off at Cart

Croatia 2026 Stadium Home
Croatia 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
Croatia 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
$130

20% Off at Cart

Australia
Australia Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
Australia
Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
$35

20% Off at Cart

England
England Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
Bestseller
England
Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
$50

20% Off at Cart

Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Aero-FIT Football Shirt
$110

20% Off at Cart

Australia 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
Australia 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
Australia 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
$115
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Recycled Materials
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
$100
Brazil 2026 Stadium Away
Brazil 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Brazil 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
$60
Tottenham Hotspur 2025/26 Stadium Home
Tottenham Hotspur 2025/26 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Tottenham Hotspur 2025/26 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
30% off