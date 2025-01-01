  1. New Releases
New Kids Football Shoes(12)

Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Pro 'Kylian Mbappé' Older Kids' FG Low-Top Football Boot
Older Kids' FG Low-Top Football Boot
$190
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé' Younger/Older Kids' MG High-Top Football Boot
Younger/Older Kids' MG High-Top Football Boot
$120
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé' Older Kids' IC Low-Top Football Shoes
Older Kids' IC Low-Top Football Shoes
$110
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 10 Club 'Kylian Mbappé' Younger/Older Kids' MG High-Top Football Boot
Younger/Older Kids' MG High-Top Football Boot
$90
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé' Older Kids' MG Low-Top Football Boot
Older Kids' MG Low-Top Football Boot
$110
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé' Older Kids' TF High-Top Football Shoes
Older Kids' TF High-Top Football Shoes
$120
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy Younger/Older Kids' MG High-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
Younger/Older Kids' MG High-Top Football Boot
$110
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy Younger/Older Kids' MG Low-Top Football Boot
Sustainable Materials
Younger/Older Kids' MG Low-Top Football Boot
$100
Nike Jr. Phantom Luna 2 Academy Younger/Older Kids' TF Football Shoes
Sustainable Materials
Younger/Older Kids' TF Football Shoes
$110
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy Younger/Older Kids' TF Low-Top Football Shoes
Younger/Older Kids' TF Low-Top Football Shoes
$100
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy Younger/Older Kids' TF High-Top Football Shoes
Younger/Older Kids' TF High-Top Football Shoes
$110
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy Younger/Older Kids' IC Low-Top Football Shoes
Younger/Older Kids' IC Low-Top Football Shoes
$100