  1. Running
    2. /
  2. Clothing
    3. /
  3. Trousers & Tights
    4. /
  4. Tights & Leggings

Kids Running Tights & Leggings

Tights & Leggings 
(5)
Running
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Training Tights
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Training Tights
$38.99
$55
Nike Studio
Nike Studio Older Kids' (Girls') Training Tights
Nike Studio
Older Kids' (Girls') Training Tights
$50
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Capris
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Capris
$31.99
$45
Nike Trophy
Nike Trophy Older Kids' (Girls') Training Tights
Nike Trophy
Older Kids' (Girls') Training Tights
$27.99
$40
Nike Trophy
Nike Trophy Older Kids' (Girls') Training Tights
Nike Trophy
Older Kids' (Girls') Training Tights
$24.99
$35