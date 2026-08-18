Zip hoodie: comfort you can count on
Bring the heat to your cold-weather training sessions in a zip-up hoodie. Our collection features styles crafted from midweight fleece that’s brushed on both sides for an ultra-soft feel. Look out for designs engineered with heat-regulating technology to keep your core warm when the temperature drops. Meanwhile, roomy cuts give you plenty of space through the arms and body for non-stop comfort.
Reach for a zip hoodie crafted from our premium fleece. It's extra-soft on the inside and has a slightly fluffy feel to keep you comfy. For a lighter take on your favourite hoodie that's perfect for those in-between days, choose a piece crafted from French terry. Unbrushed loops on the inside give these styles structure, softness and breathability. And keep an eye out for double-layer hoods with braided drawcords for a luxe finish.
When the temperature drops, keep things cosy with a zip-up hoodie featuring Nike Therma-FIT technology. This helps regulate your body's natural heat, keeping you warm in cold weather. When you want something extra lightweight, go for a full-zip style crafted from our innovative NanoKnit fabric. It takes its name from the super-fine yarns used in its tight-knit construction, which make it ultra-light, exceptionally stretchy and super soft. Intense session on the cards? Choose a hooded zip-up sweatshirt infused with Nike Dri-FIT technology. It wicks sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable. Our high-performing apparel includes thoughtful details, such as raglan sleeves that let you move unrestricted. Meanwhile, underarm eyelets allow air to flow, so you stay cool.