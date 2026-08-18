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Zip-Up Hoodies

(48)
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Full-Zip Cropped Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Full-Zip Cropped Hoodie
$120
Nike Pro Fleece
Nike Pro Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Pro Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Full-Zip Hoodie
$75
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
$120
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit Women's Full-Zip Baby Hoodie
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit
Women's Full-Zip Baby Hoodie
$140
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit Women's Full-Zip Baby Hoodie
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit
Women's Full-Zip Baby Hoodie
$140
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit Women's Full-Zip Baby Hoodie
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit
Women's Full-Zip Baby Hoodie
$140
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Tunic
Bestseller
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Tunic
$150
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Tunic
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Tunic
$150
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
Nike Club
Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
$90
Nike Energy
Nike Energy Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Energy
Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
$180
Nike Energy
Nike Energy Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Energy
Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
$180
Nike Energy
Nike Energy Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Energy
Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
$180
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
Nike Club
Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
$90
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
$160
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
$130
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
$130
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
$70
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
$70
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
$70
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
$120
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Full-Zip Cropped Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Full-Zip Cropped Hoodie
$120
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
$85
Nike Therma
Nike Therma Men's Therma-FIT Full-Zip Fitness Top
Bestseller
Nike Therma
Men's Therma-FIT Full-Zip Fitness Top
$90
Nike Therma
Nike Therma Men's Therma-FIT Full-Zip Fitness Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Therma
Men's Therma-FIT Full-Zip Fitness Top
$90
Nike Therma
Nike Therma Men's Therma-FIT Full-Zip Fitness Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Therma
Men's Therma-FIT Full-Zip Fitness Top
$90
Nike Club Fleece
Nike Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Full-Zip Hoodie
$65
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
Nike Club
Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
$90
Nike x Stüssy
Nike x Stüssy Ghillie Hoodie
Available in SNKRS
Nike x Stüssy
Ghillie Hoodie
$210
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
Bestseller
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
$160
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
$160
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
$130
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
$130
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner
Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
$160
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner
Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
$160
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner
Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
$160
Nike Air
Nike Air Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
Nike Air
Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
$120
Nike Flex
Nike Flex Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Flex
Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie
$85
Nike Flex
Nike Flex Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Flex
Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie
$85
Nike MAVN
Nike MAVN Girls' Therma-FIT Knit Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike MAVN
Girls' Therma-FIT Knit Full-Zip Hoodie
$110
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
Nike Club
Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
30% off
Nike SB
Nike SB Full-Zip Fleece Skate Hoodie
Nike SB
Full-Zip Fleece Skate Hoodie
20% off
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie
30% off
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
30% off
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
30% off
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
Nike Club
Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
30% off
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
20% off
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
30% off
Nike MAVN
Nike MAVN Girls' Therma-FIT Knit Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike MAVN
Girls' Therma-FIT Knit Full-Zip Hoodie
30% off
Nike Therma
Nike Therma Men's Therma-FIT Full-Zip Fitness Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Therma
Men's Therma-FIT Full-Zip Fitness Top
$90
Nike Club Fleece
Nike Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Full-Zip Hoodie
$65
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
Nike Club
Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
$90
Nike x Stüssy
Nike x Stüssy Ghillie Hoodie
Available in SNKRS
Nike x Stüssy
Ghillie Hoodie
$210
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
Bestseller
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
$160
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
$160
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
$130
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
$130
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner
Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
$160
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner
Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
$160
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner
Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
$160
Nike Air
Nike Air Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
Nike Air
Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
$120
Nike Flex
Nike Flex Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Flex
Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie
$85
Nike Flex
Nike Flex Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Flex
Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie
$85
Nike MAVN
Nike MAVN Girls' Therma-FIT Knit Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike MAVN
Girls' Therma-FIT Knit Full-Zip Hoodie
$110
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
Nike Club
Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
30% off
Nike SB
Nike SB Full-Zip Fleece Skate Hoodie
Nike SB
Full-Zip Fleece Skate Hoodie
20% off
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie
30% off
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
30% off
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
30% off
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
Nike Club
Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
30% off
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
20% off
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
30% off
Nike MAVN
Nike MAVN Girls' Therma-FIT Knit Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike MAVN
Girls' Therma-FIT Knit Full-Zip Hoodie
30% off

Zip hoodie: comfort you can count on

Bring the heat to your cold-weather training sessions in a zip-up hoodie. Our collection features styles crafted from midweight fleece that’s brushed on both sides for an ultra-soft feel. Look out for designs engineered with heat-regulating technology to keep your core warm when the temperature drops. Meanwhile, roomy cuts give you plenty of space through the arms and body for non-stop comfort.

Reach for a zip hoodie crafted from our premium fleece. It's extra-soft on the inside and has a slightly fluffy feel to keep you comfy. For a lighter take on your favourite hoodie that's perfect for those in-between days, choose a piece crafted from French terry. Unbrushed loops on the inside give these styles structure, softness and breathability. And keep an eye out for double-layer hoods with braided drawcords for a luxe finish.

When the temperature drops, keep things cosy with a zip-up hoodie featuring Nike Therma-FIT technology. This helps regulate your body's natural heat, keeping you warm in cold weather. When you want something extra lightweight, go for a full-zip style crafted from our innovative NanoKnit fabric. It takes its name from the super-fine yarns used in its tight-knit construction, which make it ultra-light, exceptionally stretchy and super soft. Intense session on the cards? Choose a hooded zip-up sweatshirt infused with Nike Dri-FIT technology. It wicks sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable. Our high-performing apparel includes thoughtful details, such as raglan sleeves that let you move unrestricted. Meanwhile, underarm eyelets allow air to flow, so you stay cool.