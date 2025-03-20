  1. Nike Black Friday
Nike Black Friday Yoga 2024

Nike Black Friday yoga sale: find your flow

From first-time sun saluters to confident Vinyasa pros, our Nike Black Friday yoga sale is ideal for anyone looking to expand their yoga journey. Our versatile yoga gear has you covered even in the most challenging poses—setting you free to bend, stretch and test your potential.

Heading to a high-intensity class or a hot yoga session? Choose apparel made with Dri-FIT technology in our Nike Black Friday yoga sale. This fabric wicks sweat away from the skin and moves it across the garment's surface, so it can evaporate quickly—keeping you dry and comfortable on the mat. Then there's Nike Infinalon's buttery-soft, super-flexible fabric—the key to moving without limits. Engineered for extreme comfort, this durable material flexes with you as you flow from pose to pose, so nothing distracts you from your goals. Plus, our yoga leggings made with InfinaSoft fabric pass the squat test—delivering the coverage you need to move with confidence.

We know comfort is key when it comes to yoga. That's why we make our apparel in a variety of cuts and fits to suit everyone. Opt for sleek, high-waisted leggings and slim-fit tops for a streamlined feel. Or, if a roomier fit is more your style, go for loose-cut T-shirts, breezy cropped styles and relaxed joggers. In the Nike Balck Friday yoga sale, you'll have your pick of colours and patterns, too—from bold, standout shades to muted tones.

Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join our journey, look for pieces in the Nike Black Friday yoga sale with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.