  1. Nike Black Friday
    2. /
    3. /
  3. Clothing
    4. /
    5. /
  5. Tights & Leggings

Nike Black Friday Gym Leggings 2024

Tights & Leggings
Gender 
(0)
Kids 
(0)
Shop By Price 
(0)
Sale & Offers 
(0)
Colour 
(0)
Sports 
(1)
Training & Gym
Fit 
(0)
Nike Pro Sculpt
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
$75
Nike Pro Sculpt
undefined undefined
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
$60
Nike Universa
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Universa
Women's Medium-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
$120
Nike Pro 365
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
$40
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
undefined undefined
Just In
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
$50
Nike One
undefined undefined
Just In
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
$70
Nike One
undefined undefined
Just In
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
$65
Nike Zenvy
undefined undefined
Just In
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings
$120
Nike Pro
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Shorts
$35
Nike Pro
undefined undefined
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
$35
Nike Pro
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Long Shorts
$40
Jordan Sport Leak Protection: Period
undefined undefined
Just In
Jordan Sport Leak Protection: Period
Women's Shorts
$80
Nike One Fitted
undefined undefined
Just In
Nike One Fitted
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
$60
Nike One
undefined undefined
Just In
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
$70
Jordan Sport
undefined undefined
Just In
Jordan Sport
Women's Shorts
$60
Nike Universa
undefined undefined
Just In
Nike Universa
Women's Medium-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
$85
Nike Pro
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Brief Shorts
$40
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Older Kids' (Boys') Tights
$40
Nike Pro
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Shorts
$40
Nike Pro Sculpt
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
$55
Nike Go
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Go
Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
$95
Nike Pro
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts (Extended Size)
$35
Nike Go
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Go
Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
$130
Nike Yoga
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Yoga
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
$75

Nike Black Friday gym and workout leggings: train with confidence

No matter how you like to move, options from our Nike Black Friday gym leggings sale will help you train at your peak. Whether you're powering through circuits, sprinting on the treadmill or flowing through yoga poses, you can expect high-performance fabrics that move with you. Meanwhile, squat-proof materials deliver excellent coverage, so you can work out with confidence. And with sweat-wicking fibres that draw away moisture from your skin, you'll stay cool and comfortable for longer.


In our Nike Black Friday workout leggings sale, you'll find a choice of fits and colours to suit you. Full-length leggings are ideal for chilly morning workouts, while breezy shorts keep you cool when the intensity rises. Want that muscle-hugging feel? Go for firm-support leggings made from InfinaLock fabric, which is compressive in all the right places. Meanwhile, gentle-support styles feel like a second skin—perfect when you want the freedom to move without limits. No matter which ones you choose, you can expect fabrics durable enough for you to wash and wear again and again.


Fine margins make a big difference to your performance. That's why you'll find thoughtful details in our Nike Black Friday gym leggings sale. Look out for extra-wide waistbands designed to help reduce rolling, pinching and sliding—so you can stay focused on your workout. Need somewhere to stash your essentials? Zip pockets, angled side pockets and drop-in pockets on the waist give you plenty of options.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, look for the Sustainable Materials tag in the Nike Black Friday gym leggings sale. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.