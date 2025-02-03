Nike Black Friday gym and workout leggings: train with confidence
No matter how you like to move, options from our Nike Black Friday gym leggings sale will help you train at your peak. Whether you're powering through circuits, sprinting on the treadmill or flowing through yoga poses, you can expect high-performance fabrics that move with you. Meanwhile, squat-proof materials deliver excellent coverage, so you can work out with confidence. And with sweat-wicking fibres that draw away moisture from your skin, you'll stay cool and comfortable for longer.
In our Nike Black Friday workout leggings sale, you'll find a choice of fits and colours to suit you. Full-length leggings are ideal for chilly morning workouts, while breezy shorts keep you cool when the intensity rises. Want that muscle-hugging feel? Go for firm-support leggings made from InfinaLock fabric, which is compressive in all the right places. Meanwhile, gentle-support styles feel like a second skin—perfect when you want the freedom to move without limits. No matter which ones you choose, you can expect fabrics durable enough for you to wash and wear again and again.
Fine margins make a big difference to your performance. That's why you'll find thoughtful details in our Nike Black Friday gym leggings sale. Look out for extra-wide waistbands designed to help reduce rolling, pinching and sliding—so you can stay focused on your workout. Need somewhere to stash your essentials? Zip pockets, angled side pockets and drop-in pockets on the waist give you plenty of options.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, look for the Sustainable Materials tag in the Nike Black Friday gym leggings sale. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.