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Nike Elite 2.0 Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair) - White/Black/Black

Nike Elite 2.0

Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair)

$25
White/Black/Black
Black/White/White
White/University Red/University Red
Dusty Amethyst/Volt/Light Smoke Grey/Black

Welcome to the future of Nike Elite. Updated with the advanced sweat-wicking power of Dri-FIT, the Nike Elite 2.0 sock features a Unicorn 3D Spacer Knit to help provide support where you need it most.


  • Colour Shown: White/Black/Black
  • Style: HM0285-100

Nike Elite 2.0

$25

Welcome to the future of Nike Elite. Updated with the advanced sweat-wicking power of Dri-FIT, the Nike Elite 2.0 sock features a Unicorn 3D Spacer Knit to help provide support where you need it most.

Product details

  • Arch band
  • 90% polyester/6% lyocell/4% elastane
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: White/Black/Black
  • Style: HM0285-100

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 5′6″ (168cm approx.)
    • Nike members enjoy free returns (exclusions apply)
  • Size Guide

Free Delivery and Returns

Nike Members

Free standard delivery on orders over $80

Express delivery $14.95

Free standard returns (exclusions apply)

 

Nike Guests

Standard delivery $9.95

Express delivery $14.95

Standard returns $9.95 (exclusions apply)

 

Returns Policy Delivery Information

 

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    Nike Elite 2.0 Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair)

    Nike Elite 2.0

    $25