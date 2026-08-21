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Nike Elite 2.0
Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair)
$25
Welcome to the future of Nike Elite. Updated with the advanced sweat-wicking power of Dri-FIT, the Nike Elite 2.0 sock features a Unicorn 3D Spacer Knit to help provide support where you need it most.
- Colour Shown: White/Black/Black
- Style: HM0285-100
Nike Elite 2.0
$25
Welcome to the future of Nike Elite. Updated with the advanced sweat-wicking power of Dri-FIT, the Nike Elite 2.0 sock features a Unicorn 3D Spacer Knit to help provide support where you need it most.
Product details
- Arch band
- 90% polyester/6% lyocell/4% elastane
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: White/Black/Black
- Style: HM0285-100
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 5′6″ (168cm approx.)
- Nike members enjoy free returns (exclusions apply)
- Size Guide
Free Delivery and Returns
Nike Members
Free standard delivery on orders over $80
Express delivery $14.95
Free standard returns (exclusions apply)
Nike Guests
Standard delivery $9.95
Express delivery $14.95
Standard returns $9.95 (exclusions apply)
Returns Policy Delivery Information
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Nike Elite 2.0
$25