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Nike Crossover Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts - Midnight Navy/White

Recycled Materials

Nike Crossover

Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts

$60
Midnight Navy/White
Black/White

Breathable mesh and our sweat-wicking Dri-FIT technology help you stay cool and comfortable while you run the court in these lightweight basketball shorts.


  • Colour Shown: Midnight Navy/White
  • Style: IO3380-410

Nike Crossover

$60

Breathable mesh and our sweat-wicking Dri-FIT technology help you stay cool and comfortable while you run the court in these lightweight basketball shorts.

Benefits

  • Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
  • Elastic waistband with drawcord helps you find your perfect fit.

Product Details

  • Embroidered Swoosh logo
  • 100% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Midnight Navy/White
  • Style: IO3380-410

Size & Fit

    • Female model is wearing size M and is 5'1" (154cm approx.)
    • Male model is wearing size M and is 4'2"(127cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
    • Nike members enjoy free returns (exclusions apply)
  • Size Guide

Free Delivery and Returns

Nike Members

Free standard delivery on orders over $80

Express delivery $14.95

Free standard returns (exclusions apply)

 

Nike Guests

Standard delivery $9.95

Express delivery $14.95

Standard returns $9.95 (exclusions apply)

 

Returns Policy Delivery Information

 

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    Nike Crossover Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts

    Nike Crossover

    $60

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