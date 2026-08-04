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Highly Rated
Nike Club Unstructured Futura Wash Cap - White/Black

Nike Club

Unstructured Futura Wash Cap

$35
White/Black
Black/White
University Red/White
Light Khaki/Sapphire
White/Steam/Steam
White/Light Magenta/Light Magenta
Old Royal/Football Blue

A classic mid-depth cap with plenty of styling options, this Nike Club Cap comes in smooth cotton twill that has a soft wash for easy comfort from day 1. The pre-curved bill lends itself to casual styling, and the adjustable back-strap lets you find the right fit.


  • Colour Shown: White/Black
  • Style: FB5368-100

Nike Club

$35

A classic mid-depth cap with plenty of styling options, this Nike Club Cap comes in smooth cotton twill that has a soft wash for easy comfort from day 1. The pre-curved bill lends itself to casual styling, and the adjustable back-strap lets you find the right fit.

Benefits

  • Nike Club caps feature a mid-depth design with classic style, versatile for any occasion.
  • Cotton twill feels soft and smooth on your skin for easy, all-day wear.
  • Mid-depth design fits just above the head for a versatile profile that's casual and easy to style.
  • Back closure is adjustable using the metal slider. Excess back strap can be neatly tucked into the sweatband.

Product Details

  • Embroidered eyelets
  • Embroidered Nike Futura logo on the centre of the crown
  • 100% cotton
  • Hand-wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: White/Black
  • Style: FB5368-100

Free Delivery and Returns

Nike Members

Free standard delivery on orders over $80

Express delivery $14.95

Free standard returns (exclusions apply)

 

Nike Guests

Standard delivery $9.95

Express delivery $14.95

Standard returns $9.95 (exclusions apply)

 

Returns Policy Delivery Information

 

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Reviews (188)

4.8 stars

  • perfect misses cap

    Carol1955

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I love the fit for women. Its very comfortable on my head

  • It’s okay

    Ya Heard

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Bought this a month ago and I am fairly pleased with it.

  • Perfect fit

    Azariá

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] This hat is perfect for work and fits just right fits with my uniform and for working out

Nike Club Unstructured Futura Wash Cap

Nike Club

$35

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