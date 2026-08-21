Nike Classic Men's Dri-FIT 20.3cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts

Nike Classic

$42 $60 30% off

Hit your defender with a dribble combo they can't see coming in these classic 20.3cm shorts. They come with our Nike Dri-FIT tech too, so you can stay dry and comfortable stringing together moves or sprinting the floor for a bucket.

Benefits Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.