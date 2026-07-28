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Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever 2026 Rebel Edition Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey - University Red

Recycled Materials

Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever 2026 Rebel Edition

Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey

$120
Select SizeSize Guide

This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres

Nobody does it like Caitlin Clark. Whether home or on the road, she and the Indiana Fever always show up and put on a show that's worth the price of admission. Prove your fandom in this Dri-FIT jersey that helps keep you cool.


  • Colour Shown: University Red
  • Style: IF7168-662

Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever 2026 Rebel Edition

$120

Nobody does it like Caitlin Clark. Whether home or on the road, she and the Indiana Fever always show up and put on a show that's worth the price of admission. Prove your fandom in this Dri-FIT jersey that helps keep you cool.

Benefits

  • Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
  • Lightweight knit fabric feels smooth against your skin.

Product Details

  • 100% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: University Red
  • Style: IF7168-662

Size & Fit

    • Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
    • Nike members enjoy free returns (exclusions apply)
  • Size Guide

Free Delivery and Returns

Nike Members

Free standard delivery on orders over $80

Express delivery $14.95

Free standard returns (exclusions apply)

 

Nike Guests

Standard delivery $9.95

Express delivery $14.95

Standard returns $9.95 (exclusions apply)

 

Returns Policy Delivery Information

 

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How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

Reviews (2)

5 stars

  • Gotta rep the gang!

    Tron

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Caitlin Clarke is the goat! She makes the haters maddddd

  • New favorite jersey!

    Andi Michelle

    Love this jersey, I got it the say it came out. The fade is my favorite!

Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever 2026 Rebel Edition Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey

Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever 2026 Rebel Edition

$120

Complete the look