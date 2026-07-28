Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever 2026 Rebel Edition Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey

Gotta rep the gang!
Tron
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Caitlin Clarke is the goat! She makes the haters maddddd
Recycled Materials
This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres
Nobody does it like Caitlin Clark. Whether home or on the road, she and the Indiana Fever always show up and put on a show that's worth the price of admission. Prove your fandom in this Dri-FIT jersey that helps keep you cool.
Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever 2026 Rebel Edition
Nobody does it like Caitlin Clark. Whether home or on the road, she and the Indiana Fever always show up and put on a show that's worth the price of admission. Prove your fandom in this Dri-FIT jersey that helps keep you cool.
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Free standard delivery on orders over $80
Express delivery $14.95
Free standard returns (exclusions apply)
Nike Guests
Standard delivery $9.95
Express delivery $14.95
Standard returns $9.95 (exclusions apply)
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5 stars
Gotta rep the gang!
Tron
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Caitlin Clarke is the goat! She makes the haters maddddd
New favorite jersey!
Andi Michelle
Love this jersey, I got it the say it came out. The fade is my favorite!
Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever 2026 Rebel Edition