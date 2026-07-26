Book Standard Issue Men's Shorts

Full disclosure I really like Booker’s line so these shorts align with my expectations. I’m 6’3 200,53yrs old I got a medium, very roomy soft & has a bit of a drape to them. For me there’s really not much to not like. I chose the color & if I were younger they’d be my go to hoop shorts. If there would be anything it would be the price, but these are the times we live in. Great pair of shorts.