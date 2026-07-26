Book Standard Issue Men's Shorts

Perfect shorts
The prozess
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I like playing basketball in fleece material shorts and these fit me perfectly. The washed look isn’t for everyone but I love the way they look.
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Devin Booker’s game is just like his style—timeless with a modern edge. These roomy shorts, part of Book's signature collection, combine the warmth of heavyweight fleece plus a hoops-inspired design that's ready to wear away from the court.
Book Standard Issue
Devin Booker’s game is just like his style—timeless with a modern edge. These roomy shorts, part of Book's signature collection, combine the warmth of heavyweight fleece plus a hoops-inspired design that's ready to wear away from the court.
5 stars
Perfect shorts
The prozess
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I like playing basketball in fleece material shorts and these fit me perfectly. The washed look isn’t for everyone but I love the way they look.
Great shorts.
Ospoon
Full disclosure I really like Booker’s line so these shorts align with my expectations. I’m 6’3 200,53yrs old I got a medium, very roomy soft & has a bit of a drape to them. For me there’s really not much to not like. I chose the color & if I were younger they’d be my go to hoop shorts. If there would be anything it would be the price, but these are the times we live in. Great pair of shorts.
Excellent Quality
BobbyH491097945
Great quality and perfect fit. Need more quality items like this.
Book Standard Issue