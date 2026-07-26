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Book Standard Issue Men's Shorts - Black/Black

Book Standard Issue

Men's Shorts

30% off

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Devin Booker’s game is just like his style—timeless with a modern edge. These roomy shorts, part of Book's signature collection, combine the warmth of heavyweight fleece plus a hoops-inspired design that's ready to wear away from the court.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black
  • Style: IF1565-010

Book Standard Issue

30% off

Devin Booker’s game is just like his style—timeless with a modern edge. These roomy shorts, part of Book's signature collection, combine the warmth of heavyweight fleece plus a hoops-inspired design that's ready to wear away from the court.

Benefits

  • Soft heavyweight fleece gives a structured and premium feel.
  • Faded design lines are inspired by performance basketball shorts.

Product details

  • Elastic waistband with drawcord
  • Body: 80% cotton/20% polyester Pockets: 100% cotton.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black
  • Style: IF1565-010

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6′4″ (192cm approx.)
    • Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
    • Nike members enjoy free returns (exclusions apply)
  • Size Guide

Reviews (3)

5 stars

  • Perfect shorts

    The prozess

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I like playing basketball in fleece material shorts and these fit me perfectly. The washed look isn’t for everyone but I love the way they look.

  • Great shorts.

    Ospoon

    Full disclosure I really like Booker’s line so these shorts align with my expectations. I’m 6’3 200,53yrs old I got a medium, very roomy soft & has a bit of a drape to them. For me there’s really not much to not like. I chose the color & if I were younger they’d be my go to hoop shorts. If there would be anything it would be the price, but these are the times we live in. Great pair of shorts.

  • Excellent Quality

    BobbyH491097945

    Great quality and perfect fit. Need more quality items like this.

Book Standard Issue Men's Shorts

Book Standard Issue

30% off

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