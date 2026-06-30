A'ja Wilson Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts

Love these shorts! Work for basketball and everyday wear
himynameisvince
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I love the material these shorts are made of. I wish there were more colorways - I would buy them all.
Recycled Materials
This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres
Bold. Bubbly. Bout it. These shiny A'ja shorts reflect the superstar's at-all-times attitude on and off the floor. They come with our Nike Dri-FIT too, which sports sweat-wicking technology for A'ja-like workers who get in the lab and work on their craft. They're made of silky-smooth fabric and come with an elastic waistband and a drawstring.
A'ja Wilson
Bold. Bubbly. Bout it. These shiny A'ja shorts reflect the superstar's at-all-times attitude on and off the floor. They come with our Nike Dri-FIT too, which sports sweat-wicking technology for A'ja-like workers who get in the lab and work on their craft. They're made of silky-smooth fabric and come with an elastic waistband and a drawstring.
Nike Members
Free standard delivery on orders over $80
Express delivery $14.95
Free standard returns (exclusions apply)
Nike Guests
Standard delivery $9.95
Express delivery $14.95
Standard returns $9.95 (exclusions apply)
Returns Policy Delivery Information
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5 stars
Love these shorts! Work for basketball and everyday wear
himynameisvince
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I love the material these shorts are made of. I wish there were more colorways - I would buy them all.
Super comfortable
Suiteange
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I purchased these shorts for my daughter. She loves the 22 printed on the fabric. She says that these shorts are super comfortable.
My favorite pair of shorts now
Himynameisvince
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Shimmery material is super cool. Very comfy, yet cool enough to wear out to lunch etc. Pricey, but I’d buy more if there were different colors.
A'ja Wilson