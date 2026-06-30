A'ja Wilson Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts

Bold. Bubbly. Bout it. These shiny A'ja shorts reflect the superstar's at-all-times attitude on and off the floor. They come with our Nike Dri-FIT too, which sports sweat-wicking technology for A'ja-like workers who get in the lab and work on their craft. They're made of silky-smooth fabric and come with an elastic waistband and a drawstring.

Colour Shown: Pure Platinum/Hyper Pink

Style: II4210-043