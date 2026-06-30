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A'ja Wilson Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts - Pure Platinum/Hyper Pink

Recycled Materials

A'ja Wilson

Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts

30% off

This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres

Bold. Bubbly. Bout it. These shiny A'ja shorts reflect the superstar's at-all-times attitude on and off the floor. They come with our Nike Dri-FIT too, which sports sweat-wicking technology for A'ja-like workers who get in the lab and work on their craft. They're made of silky-smooth fabric and come with an elastic waistband and a drawstring.


  • Colour Shown: Pure Platinum/Hyper Pink
  • Style: II4210-043

A'ja Wilson

30% off

Bold. Bubbly. Bout it. These shiny A'ja shorts reflect the superstar's at-all-times attitude on and off the floor. They come with our Nike Dri-FIT too, which sports sweat-wicking technology for A'ja-like workers who get in the lab and work on their craft. They're made of silky-smooth fabric and come with an elastic waistband and a drawstring.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: Pure Platinum/Hyper Pink
  • Style: II4210-043

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size S and is 5′10″ (178cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
    • Nike members enjoy free returns (exclusions apply)
  • Size Guide

Free Delivery and Returns

Nike Members

Free standard delivery on orders over $80

Express delivery $14.95

Free standard returns (exclusions apply)

 

Nike Guests

Standard delivery $9.95

Express delivery $14.95

Standard returns $9.95 (exclusions apply)

 

Returns Policy Delivery Information

 

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How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

Reviews (3)

5 stars

  • Love these shorts! Work for basketball and everyday wear

    himynameisvince

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I love the material these shorts are made of. I wish there were more colorways - I would buy them all.

  • Super comfortable

    Suiteange

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I purchased these shorts for my daughter. She loves the 22 printed on the fabric. She says that these shorts are super comfortable.

  • My favorite pair of shorts now

    Himynameisvince

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Shimmery material is super cool. Very comfy, yet cool enough to wear out to lunch etc. Pricey, but I’d buy more if there were different colors.

A'ja Wilson Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts

A'ja Wilson

30% off

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