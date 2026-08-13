Nike Air Max Ishod Skate Shoes

Sneaks on fire 🔥 🔥🔥🔥
williamd377391379
I am satisfied with these kicks. They are definitely an attention grabber. You can never go wrong with SB Nike's. Too bad I got them towards the end of the summer.
Infused with elements taken from iconic '90s hoops shoes, the Air Max Ishod is built with all the durability you need to skate hard. This creative twist on the original Ishod design features updated mesh, exposed Nike Air and a cupsole that breaks in easily.
Nike Air Max Ishod
Infused with elements taken from iconic '90s hoops shoes, the Air Max Ishod is built with all the durability you need to skate hard. This creative twist on the original Ishod design features updated mesh, exposed Nike Air and a cupsole that breaks in easily.
Nike Members
Free standard delivery on orders over $80
Express delivery $14.95
Free standard returns (exclusions apply)
Nike Guests
Standard delivery $9.95
Express delivery $14.95
Standard returns $9.95 (exclusions apply)
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4.6 stars
Sneaks on fire 🔥 🔥🔥🔥
williamd377391379
I am satisfied with these kicks. They are definitely an attention grabber. You can never go wrong with SB Nike's. Too bad I got them towards the end of the summer.
Very slim
Rynov555947484
Good quality shoe... As expected with Nike. But these shoes are very slip, width and hight on the inside.
AntoneD46001928
They fit great 👍🏾 I love them I really wanted the purple ones they didn’t have my size or the black ones they would great with a pair of white shoe laces
Nike Air Max Ishod