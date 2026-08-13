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Highly Rated
Nike Air Max Ishod Skate Shoes - Black/Black/Black/Black

Nike Air Max Ishod

Skate Shoes

$160
Black/Black/Black/Black
Hemp/Pinksicle/University Gold/Baroque Brown
Grand Purple/Noble Purple/Gravity Purple/Black
Select SizeSize Guide

Infused with elements taken from iconic '90s hoops shoes, the Air Max Ishod is built with all the durability you need to skate hard. This creative twist on the original Ishod design features updated mesh, exposed Nike Air and a cupsole that breaks in easily.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Black/Black
  • Style: IR1887-001

Nike Air Max Ishod

$160

Infused with elements taken from iconic '90s hoops shoes, the Air Max Ishod is built with all the durability you need to skate hard. This creative twist on the original Ishod design features updated mesh, exposed Nike Air and a cupsole that breaks in easily.

Benefits

  • "Ishod" is debossed on the hidden eyestays, with "Wair" embroidered on top.
  • Cupsole designed with flexibility to help minimise necessary break-in time.
  • Herringbone pattern on the outsole grips your board just right.
  • Plush and comfortable, the Max Air cushioning has just the right amount of support.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Black/Black
  • Style: IR1887-001

Size & Fit

    • Nike members enjoy free returns (exclusions apply)
  • Size Guide

Free Delivery and Returns

Nike Members

Free standard delivery on orders over $80

Express delivery $14.95

Free standard returns (exclusions apply)

 

Nike Guests

Standard delivery $9.95

Express delivery $14.95

Standard returns $9.95 (exclusions apply)

 

Returns Policy Delivery Information

 

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Reviews (12)

4.6 stars

  • Sneaks on fire 🔥 🔥🔥🔥

    williamd377391379

    I am satisfied with these kicks. They are definitely an attention grabber. You can never go wrong with SB Nike's. Too bad I got them towards the end of the summer.

  • Very slim

    Rynov555947484

    Good quality shoe... As expected with Nike. But these shoes are very slip, width and hight on the inside.

  • AntoneD46001928

    They fit great 👍🏾 I love them I really wanted the purple ones they didn’t have my size or the black ones they would great with a pair of white shoe laces

Nike Air Max Ishod Skate Shoes

Nike Air Max Ishod

$160

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