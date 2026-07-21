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Air Jordan 85 Men's Oversized Graphic Crew-Neck Sweatshirt - Old Royal

Air Jordan 85

Men's Oversized Graphic Crew-Neck Sweatshirt

$60

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Rep Brazil with this oversized crew-neck tee; the classic colours celebrate the team's DNA, embodying their global reach in the football world.


  • Colour Shown: Old Royal
  • Style: II5389-417

Air Jordan 85

$60

Rep Brazil with this oversized crew-neck tee; the classic colours celebrate the team's DNA, embodying their global reach in the football world.

Product Details

  • 100% cotton
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Old Royal
  • Style: II5389-417

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6′2″ (187cm approx.)
    • Oversized fit: exaggerated and spacious
    • Nike members enjoy free returns (exclusions apply)
  • Size Guide

Reviews (3)

5 stars

  • FIFA Jordan Shirt

    Mika

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Color goes great with denim shorts and Nike Air Max. Received compliments on my look.

  • Brasil t shirt

    ANDREWR730474883

    Love the material the colour and design one size down for good fit

  • Jaimem130427178

    Excellent quality t shirt. Size is very generous and fits me well. Highly recommend t shirt. Enjoy wearing it.

Air Jordan 85 Men's Oversized Graphic Crew-Neck Sweatshirt

Air Jordan 85

$60

Complete the look